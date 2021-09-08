The Matrix 4 has 180,000 teasers, full trailer this week

We’ve been waiting for some teaser of The Matrix 4, and now we have 180,000 to choose from. In typical fashion for the science fiction movie series, you can choose between the red pill or the blue pill for brief snippets of the upcoming blockbuster.

If you head over to WhatIsTheMatrix.com, you’ll be asked to choose which pill you’d like. Depending the choice, and what time of day it is, a brief monologue from one of the film’s actor will sound over some footage of the action movie. Everything is brief, but we do get our first look at a returning Keanu Reeves, and some intense, mind-bending special effects.

There’s around 180,000 variations to look at, though much of that is just recycling the same pieces of the thriller movie. Still, very in keeping with the theme of endless repeating realities, and how we’re all in a simulation and such. Johnathan Groff and Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are the most prominent cast-members from the clips we’ve seen, suggesting maybe they have pivotal roles (or we’re just lucky!).

If taking either pill isn’t for you, a full trailer is on the way for September 9, and a poster has been released as well. This is all not a moment too soon, since The Matrix Resurrections is coming out this December.

The choice is yours. Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT. Visit https://t.co/yX5qbqqNYC #TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/Pme1Sn6lB2 — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) September 7, 2021

Carrie Ann-Moss is returning for the new Matrix along with Reeves, as is Jada Pinkett Smith. Some other new faces set to appear are Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra. The Matrix 4 is directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote the script with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theatres December 22, 2022, and US fans can also see it on streaming service HBO Max.