The Matrix 4 cast adds Christina Ricci

The cast for The Matrix 4 continues to grow. In an updated press kit for the upcoming sequel sent out by Warner Bros, Christina Ricci has been added, joining what is quite the list of acting talent.

Perhaps most recognisable as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family movies, Ricci’s other credits include 2003’s Monster, 2009’s After.Life, and more recently, the TV series Z: The Beginning of Everything, and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles. No context is given for Ricci’s role in the sci-fi action movie, but she joins Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris as a newcomer to the franchise.

A number of familiar faces are involved in the fourth Matrix film, still known only as The Matrix 4. Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss), Agent Johnson (Daniel Bernhardt), Niobe (Jada Pinkett-Smith), and The Merovingian (Lambert Wilson) are set to appear in one form or another. Ricci’s no stranger to director, co-writer, and co-producer Lana Wachowski’s work, however, having featured in the Wachowski sisters’ colourful adventure movie Speed Racer in 2008.

The as-yet-untitled return to the war of the machines versus man wrapped filming in November 2020, and is currently in post-production. David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon are co-writers on the script with Wachowski, and Grant Hill joins her as producer. Warner Bros has been completely tight-lipped about the picture beyond basic details, and a single logo in the above advertisement for day-and-date streaming of WB’s 2021 slate on HBO Max is the closest we’ve gotten to a teaser so far.

With any luck, that changes soon. The Matrix 4 will arrive in theatres December 22, 2021.