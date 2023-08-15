The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 release date, cast, plot, and news

What is The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 release date? Season 2 of the Netflix legal drama seemed to indicate there was more story to tell with Mickey and the rest of the gang.

The Lincoln Lawyer has been a sleeper hit for Netflix, but with the announcement of the 2023 Writers Strike, many of the best Netflix series‘ fates were called into question. Fans will be hoping there’s more legalese and personal stakes for the characters to come, so let’s go over the small print of the next chapter.

Here is everything we know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 release date and the future of one of the best drama series currently streaming, including plot details, the cast, and much more. Get your fancy notepad out.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 release date

There is no release date for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, but we’re confident one will be announced by 2024.

A WGA [Writers Guild of America] listing exists for season 3, which indicates the series was headed for a renewal announcement before the strike. Showrunner Ted Humprey has also said in interviews that a writer’s room had been established before the strike started. He admitted that season 3’s fate rested on the Netflix viewership as well as how the industrial action affects studio decisions, too.

Because of the modest budget and the performance of the latest episodes (during July 10-16 2023, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date earned 8.3 million total views and 35.3 million hours) we strongly suspect a season 3 will happen.

Who’s in The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 cast?

For The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 cast, expect Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson to return.

Lisa’s (Lana Parilla) case was wrapped up in dramatic fashion, but we can expect to see the characters take on a new murder case next. Because of her post-mortem appearance at the end of season 2, we suspect there could be flashbacks for Gloria Dayton (Fiona Rene) too.

The expected The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 cast list:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey

Neve Campbell as Maggie

Becki Newton as Lorna

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea

Matt Angel as Henry

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs

Elliott Gould as Legal Siegal

Fiona Rene as Glory Days/Gloria Dayton

What is The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 about?

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 plot would adapt the book The Gods of Guilt, which covers the murder of a former client of Mickey’s.

The latest book from the show’s source material to be used somewhat will be Michael Connelly’s The Gods of Guilt. So far, we’ve seen elements from the book series used from The Brass Verdict, The Fifth Witness, and more. In The Gods of Guilt, Mickey gets a panicked text about a murder. When he learns the victim was a former client, he is haunted by the past and prepares to put all his skills to the test working the case.

The body at the end of season 2’s finale? That’s Glory Days, the former client and sex worker who had been trying to turn her life around. We’re right on track for this adaptation, then.

Is there a The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 trailer?

We don’t think we’ll get a The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 trailer until late 2024, due to the effects of the strikes.

Delayed production means delayed trailers. If you’d like to revisit season 2 though, there are plenty of recaps on YouTube made by creators.

Where can I watch The Lincoln Lawyer season 3?

If season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer happens, it would almost certainly stream on Netflix, just like the first two seasons.

The Lincoln Lawyer is a Netflix original, so unless it’s canceled and bought by another network, it’ll continue to release there.

How many episodes will be in The Lincoln Lawyer season 3?

Seasons 1 and 2 both had ten episodes, so we think The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 will also have ten.

There’s no official word on this yet, however.

