The Lincoln Lawyer cast, characters, and actors

Here’s our full breakdown of The Lincoln Lawyer cast across all seasons so far. We all love a good legal drama series, right?
Ever since its debut, The Lincoln Lawyer has become one of the best Netflix series on air and cemented itself among the best TV series in the genre. Following on from the likes of Boston Legal, Suits, and The Good Wife, the show follows Mickey Haller (working from his Lincoln Navigator) as he inherits an entire legal practice, and case load, from the mysteriously dead Jerry Vincent. Season 1 and 2 have now come and gone, and as we look ahead to The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 release date, there’s no better time to get to know the full Lincoln Lawyer cast.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller
The titular Lincoln lawyer himself, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars in the leading role as criminal defense lawyer (and addict in recovery) Mickey Haller. Garcia-Rulfo brings a suave charm to Mickey, making him instantly charismatic and likable, while also showing his complexity and flaws.
Winning the big Trevor Elliott case at the end of season 1 saw Mickey become one of the hottest lawyers in LA (figuratively and literally), and in season 2 we see his boosted confidence, bordering on cockiness.
Prior to becoming Mickey Haller, Garcia-Rulfo was best known as a star of the big screen with the likes of The Magnificent Seven, Sicario 2, and his most recent A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks. He will, of course, return for season 3.
Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson
Someone who won’t be back for season 3, though, is Scream legend Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson. Her time in the series ended with season 2 as she took on a new job in a new city in the finale. Campbell’s role in season 2 as Haller’s ex-wife had been smaller overall, and Maggie McPherson isn’t a part of the The Gods of Guilt book which season 3 will be adapted from. She could come back in the future, but for now, Campbell’s time on the Netflix show is over.
Away from The Lincoln Lawyer cast, you’ll know Campbell from her time in the Scream franchise, and for her main role in House of Cards between seasons four and five.
Becki Newton as Lorna Crane
Speaking of ex-wives, Mickey’s second is Lorna Crane, who’s played by Becki Newton. Lorna and Mickey are still close though, following on from their divorce, and she works alongside him as his make-shift paralegal and general office manager. Without her, Mickey wouldn’t be able to keep on top of everything. Now, Lorna is engaged to Cisco, and their relationship is a big part of The Lincoln Lawyer’s emotional center.
Prior to Lorna Crane, Newton played the receptionist Amanda in Ugly Betty, and has guest starred in other comedy series such as Divorce, and How I Met Your Mother
Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts
Izzy serves as one of Mickey’s best friends and closest advisors. She’s technically a client of his, but without the money to pay for her services she instead drives his Lincoln while he works from the backseats. She’s straight talking, and with a similar background of addiction to him, she reminds Mickey to keep things grounded in season 2.
Just like Izzy herself, actor Jazz Raycole is a trained dancer, and has previously had lead or recurring roles in The Quad, My Wife and Kids, and the post-apocalyptic drama series Jericho.
Angus Sampson as Cisco
Angus Sampson has been in The Lincoln Lawyer cast since the beginning, starring in all 20 episodes so far as Cisco. Cisco is Mickey’s investigator (like the Saul Goodman’s Mike Ehrmantraut) with a network of LAPD connections from his time as a member of a biker gang. Now, he’s getting married to Lorna Crane.
You’ll be bound to recognize Sampson from his roles in various movies and TV shows, including Mad Max Fury Road, The Walking Dead, Our Flag Means Death, an Fargo.
Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliott
Trevor Elliott was one of the defining characters in The Lincoln Lawyer season 1, and did not return for season 2 after his death in season 1. The conniving billionaire killer, who Mickey managed to get off on a ‘not-guilty’ verdict, inadvertently helped to launch Mickey into the spotlight before he himself was murdered.
Trevor is played by Christopher Graham, who’s a drama series veteran having landed roles in Ugly Betty (alongside Newton) 2 Broke Girls, Felicity, Covert Affairs, and so much more.
Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell
New to the cast in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is Lana Parrilla. Parrilla is best known for her leading role in the teen fantasy series Once Upon a Time, with further regular appearances in Swing Town and Miami Medical.
Parrilla’s character Lisa Trammell injects more romance and drama into The Lincoln Lawyer season 2, becoming romantically involved with Mickey and eventually ending up as his client. Trammell is a local community advocate and chef fighting against a mega property developer, and she see’s Mickey’s professional and personal lives get messily intertwined.
Yaya DaCosta as Andrea “Andy” Freemann
Another new character with season 2 is Andy Freemann. She’s a legal ace, and Mickey’s match in the courtroom with an undefeated track record. To make matters even worse, the confident and sharp prosecutor is also close friends with Maggie, which means she’s just about Mickey’s worst nightmare.
DaCasta shot to fame with her role in an early season of America’s Next Top Model, coming in as a runner-up. Since then, she’s made a film and TV career for herself, starring in movies like Tron Legacy and The Nice Guys. However, you’re most likely to know her for her role as April Sexton from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs
With a main role in season 1 and a recurring guest role in season 2, Detective Raymond Griggs is a Lincoln Lawyer fan-favorite. He’s a determined LAPD detective who crosses paths with Mickey while investigating the death of Jerry Vincent.
Raymond is played by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, who was previously best known for her role in Heroes as Usutu. Since then, he’s also joined the cast of drama series The Chi as Ronnie.
Everyone in The Lincoln Lawyer cast:
- Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller
- Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson
- Becki Newton as Lorna Crane
- Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts
- Angus Sampson as Dennis “Cisco” Wojciechowski
- Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliott
- Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs
- LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder
- Jamie McShane as Detective Lee Lankford
- Reggie Lee as Angelo Soto
- Carlos Bernard as Robert Cardone
- Kim Hawthorne as Janelle Simmons
- Michael Graziadei as Jeff Golantz
- Krista Warner as Hayley Haller
- Lamont Thompson as Judge James P. Stanton
- Saul Huezo as Jésus Menendez
- Katrina Rosita as Tanya Cruz
- Heather Mazur as Carol Dubois
- Mikal Vega as Eli Wyms
- Mike McColl as Glenn McSweeney
- Chris Browning as Teddy Vogel
- Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell
- Yaya DaCosta as Andrea “Andy” Freemann
- Matt Angel as Henry Dahl
- Angélica María as Elena
- Andrea Savo as young Elena
- Ilean Almaguer as young Elena
- Douglas Bennett as Pete “Kaz” Kazinski
- Marlene Forte as Judge Teresa Medina
- Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel
- Brion Bronson as young David “Legal” Siegel
- Christine Horn as Joanne Giorgetti
- Jeff Francisco as Alvin Aquino
- Paul Rae as Bruce Carlin
- Paul Urcioli as Jerry Vincent
- Jordyn Chang as Charlotte Yeoh
- Shwayze as Terrell Coleman
- Mageina Tovah as Wren Williams
- Kadeem Hardison as Detective Kinder
- Katy Erin as Lara Elliott
- Johann Urb as Jan Rilz
- Puja Mohindra as Sonia Patel
- Jonathan Avigdori as Anton Shavar
- Camilla Arfwedson as Gwen
- Darrell Dennis as Detective Kyle Winters
- Ramona DuBarry as Detective Linda Perez
- Amelia Brantley as Cherry
- Anthony A. Kung as David Loresca
- Chris Gehrt as Michael Connelly
- Jon Tenney as Mickey Haller Sr
- Fiona Rene as Gloria Dayton
- Christopher Thornton as Sam Scales
- Anna Khaja as Dr. Miriam Arslanian
- John Cothran as Judge Wallace Canter
- Meera Rohit Kumbhani as Sarah Shepard
- Turhan Troy Caylak as Robert Holt
- Bernie Kopell as Marvin Beedleman
- Justene Alpert as Krisha Gold
- Julie Ariola as Judge Winifred Champagne
- Eugene Kim as Ernest Choi
- Paloma Esparza Rabinov as Kymberly Wagstaff
- Megan McNulty as Gina Russo
- Paul McKinney as Tony Walsh
- Christopher Amitrano as Dennis Byrne
- Melvin Diggs as Deputy Murray
- Andy Fong as Judge Frank Oh
- Gabriel Burrafato as Mike Pomerantz
- Michael Cory Davis as Ernie Quienero
- Matt Orduna as Officer Alfaro
- Bryan Michael Nunez as Officer Doby
- Jill Johnson as Debbie
- Melanie Benz as Neema Shavar
- Chau Long as Ryan Lee
- Chuck McCollum as Phillip
- Makeli Leonard as Misha
- Alex Lewis as Eric Loomis
- Jeremiah Caleb as Raj Chowdhury
- Rudy Martinez as Julio Muniz
- Gregory Gast as David Shapiro
- Bruce Davison as Judge Walter Abrams
- Emerson Brooks as Ben Miller
- Matt Kirkwood as Dan Daly
- Harry Zinn as Judge Christopher Eagan
- Carolyn Ratteray as Sarah Walker
- Clint Carmichael as Mitchell Bondurant
- David Clayton Rogers as Russell Lawson
- Sachie Alessio as Beth Sauber
- Richard Kuller as Judge Mortimer Lyons
- Paul Lincoln Alayo as Luis Castillo
- Jason Matthew Smith as Harold “Hard Case” Casey
- Brian McGovern as Dean Wheaton
- Darien Sills-Evans as Detective Howard O’Brien
- Andrew Hawtrey as Officer Crimmins
- Shelby Lee Parks as Rae
- Joanne Baron as Margo Schafer
- Anais Lee as Angelica Coleman
- Carolyn Mignini as Judge Sandy Lockett
- Brian Dare as Ernest Moore
- Amy Davidson as Karen Foster
- Keong Sim as Walter Kim
- Robert Horry as himself
- Tiffany C. Adams as Detective Ginny Long
- Elizabeth Anweis as Hannah Gates
- Conroe Brooks as Hansen
- Rudy Quintanilla as Gustavo
- Adam J. Harrington as Jeff Trammell
- Michael A. Goorjian as Alex Grant
- Patrick Fischler as Jacob Zimmer
- Miriam Flynn as Donna
- Hemky Madera as Agent Felix Vasquez
- Damian Delgado as Sergio Beltran
- Tina Arning as Valerie Stern
- Ryan W. Garcia as René Morales
- La’Charles Trask as Gary Furlong
- Kristin Carey as Jennifer Little
- Juan Monsalvez as Carlos
- Matthew Garbacz as Taylor
- Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse
