The Lincoln Lawyer cast, characters, and actors

Here’s our full breakdown of The Lincoln Lawyer cast across all seasons so far. We all love a good legal drama series, right?

Ever since its debut, The Lincoln Lawyer has become one of the best Netflix series on air and cemented itself among the best TV series in the genre. Following on from the likes of Boston Legal, Suits, and The Good Wife, the show follows Mickey Haller (working from his Lincoln Navigator) as he inherits an entire legal practice, and case load, from the mysteriously dead Jerry Vincent. Season 1 and 2 have now come and gone, and as we look ahead to The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 release date, there’s no better time to get to know the full Lincoln Lawyer cast.

The main Lincoln Lawyer cast list:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliott

Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea “Andy” Freemann

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

The titular Lincoln lawyer himself, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars in the leading role as criminal defense lawyer (and addict in recovery) Mickey Haller. Garcia-Rulfo brings a suave charm to Mickey, making him instantly charismatic and likable, while also showing his complexity and flaws.

Winning the big Trevor Elliott case at the end of season 1 saw Mickey become one of the hottest lawyers in LA (figuratively and literally), and in season 2 we see his boosted confidence, bordering on cockiness.

Prior to becoming Mickey Haller, Garcia-Rulfo was best known as a star of the big screen with the likes of The Magnificent Seven, Sicario 2, and his most recent A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks. He will, of course, return for season 3.

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Someone who won’t be back for season 3, though, is Scream legend Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson. Her time in the series ended with season 2 as she took on a new job in a new city in the finale. Campbell’s role in season 2 as Haller’s ex-wife had been smaller overall, and Maggie McPherson isn’t a part of the The Gods of Guilt book which season 3 will be adapted from. She could come back in the future, but for now, Campbell’s time on the Netflix show is over.

Away from The Lincoln Lawyer cast, you’ll know Campbell from her time in the Scream franchise, and for her main role in House of Cards between seasons four and five.

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane

Speaking of ex-wives, Mickey’s second is Lorna Crane, who’s played by Becki Newton. Lorna and Mickey are still close though, following on from their divorce, and she works alongside him as his make-shift paralegal and general office manager. Without her, Mickey wouldn’t be able to keep on top of everything. Now, Lorna is engaged to Cisco, and their relationship is a big part of The Lincoln Lawyer’s emotional center.

Prior to Lorna Crane, Newton played the receptionist Amanda in Ugly Betty, and has guest starred in other comedy series such as Divorce, and How I Met Your Mother

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Izzy serves as one of Mickey’s best friends and closest advisors. She’s technically a client of his, but without the money to pay for her services she instead drives his Lincoln while he works from the backseats. She’s straight talking, and with a similar background of addiction to him, she reminds Mickey to keep things grounded in season 2.

Just like Izzy herself, actor Jazz Raycole is a trained dancer, and has previously had lead or recurring roles in The Quad, My Wife and Kids, and the post-apocalyptic drama series Jericho.

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Angus Sampson has been in The Lincoln Lawyer cast since the beginning, starring in all 20 episodes so far as Cisco. Cisco is Mickey’s investigator (like the Saul Goodman’s Mike Ehrmantraut) with a network of LAPD connections from his time as a member of a biker gang. Now, he’s getting married to Lorna Crane.

You’ll be bound to recognize Sampson from his roles in various movies and TV shows, including Mad Max Fury Road, The Walking Dead, Our Flag Means Death, an Fargo.

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliott

Trevor Elliott was one of the defining characters in The Lincoln Lawyer season 1, and did not return for season 2 after his death in season 1. The conniving billionaire killer, who Mickey managed to get off on a ‘not-guilty’ verdict, inadvertently helped to launch Mickey into the spotlight before he himself was murdered.

Trevor is played by Christopher Graham, who’s a drama series veteran having landed roles in Ugly Betty (alongside Newton) 2 Broke Girls, Felicity, Covert Affairs, and so much more.

Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell

New to the cast in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is Lana Parrilla. Parrilla is best known for her leading role in the teen fantasy series Once Upon a Time, with further regular appearances in Swing Town and Miami Medical.

Parrilla’s character Lisa Trammell injects more romance and drama into The Lincoln Lawyer season 2, becoming romantically involved with Mickey and eventually ending up as his client. Trammell is a local community advocate and chef fighting against a mega property developer, and she see’s Mickey’s professional and personal lives get messily intertwined.

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea “Andy” Freemann

Another new character with season 2 is Andy Freemann. She’s a legal ace, and Mickey’s match in the courtroom with an undefeated track record. To make matters even worse, the confident and sharp prosecutor is also close friends with Maggie, which means she’s just about Mickey’s worst nightmare.

DaCasta shot to fame with her role in an early season of America’s Next Top Model, coming in as a runner-up. Since then, she’s made a film and TV career for herself, starring in movies like Tron Legacy and The Nice Guys. However, you’re most likely to know her for her role as April Sexton from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs

With a main role in season 1 and a recurring guest role in season 2, Detective Raymond Griggs is a Lincoln Lawyer fan-favorite. He’s a determined LAPD detective who crosses paths with Mickey while investigating the death of Jerry Vincent.

Raymond is played by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, who was previously best known for her role in Heroes as Usutu. Since then, he’s also joined the cast of drama series The Chi as Ronnie.

Everyone in The Lincoln Lawyer cast:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Angus Sampson as Dennis “Cisco” Wojciechowski

Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliott

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs

LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder

Jamie McShane as Detective Lee Lankford

Reggie Lee as Angelo Soto

Carlos Bernard as Robert Cardone

Kim Hawthorne as Janelle Simmons

Michael Graziadei as Jeff Golantz

Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

Lamont Thompson as Judge James P. Stanton

Saul Huezo as Jésus Menendez

Katrina Rosita as Tanya Cruz

Heather Mazur as Carol Dubois

Mikal Vega as Eli Wyms

Mike McColl as Glenn McSweeney

Chris Browning as Teddy Vogel

Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea “Andy” Freemann

Matt Angel as Henry Dahl

Angélica María as Elena

Andrea Savo as young Elena

Ilean Almaguer as young Elena

Douglas Bennett as Pete “Kaz” Kazinski

Marlene Forte as Judge Teresa Medina

Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel

Brion Bronson as young David “Legal” Siegel

Christine Horn as Joanne Giorgetti

Jeff Francisco as Alvin Aquino

Paul Rae as Bruce Carlin

Paul Urcioli as Jerry Vincent

Jordyn Chang as Charlotte Yeoh

Shwayze as Terrell Coleman

Mageina Tovah as Wren Williams

Kadeem Hardison as Detective Kinder

Katy Erin as Lara Elliott

Johann Urb as Jan Rilz

Puja Mohindra as Sonia Patel

Jonathan Avigdori as Anton Shavar

Camilla Arfwedson as Gwen

Darrell Dennis as Detective Kyle Winters

Ramona DuBarry as Detective Linda Perez

Amelia Brantley as Cherry

Anthony A. Kung as David Loresca

Chris Gehrt as Michael Connelly

Jon Tenney as Mickey Haller Sr

Fiona Rene as Gloria Dayton

Christopher Thornton as Sam Scales

Anna Khaja as Dr. Miriam Arslanian

John Cothran as Judge Wallace Canter

Meera Rohit Kumbhani as Sarah Shepard

Turhan Troy Caylak as Robert Holt

Bernie Kopell as Marvin Beedleman

Justene Alpert as Krisha Gold

Julie Ariola as Judge Winifred Champagne

Eugene Kim as Ernest Choi

Paloma Esparza Rabinov as Kymberly Wagstaff

Megan McNulty as Gina Russo

Paul McKinney as Tony Walsh

Christopher Amitrano as Dennis Byrne

Melvin Diggs as Deputy Murray

Andy Fong as Judge Frank Oh

Gabriel Burrafato as Mike Pomerantz

Michael Cory Davis as Ernie Quienero

Matt Orduna as Officer Alfaro

Bryan Michael Nunez as Officer Doby

Jill Johnson as Debbie

Melanie Benz as Neema Shavar

Chau Long as Ryan Lee

Chuck McCollum as Phillip

Makeli Leonard as Misha

Alex Lewis as Eric Loomis

Jeremiah Caleb as Raj Chowdhury

Rudy Martinez as Julio Muniz

Gregory Gast as David Shapiro

Bruce Davison as Judge Walter Abrams

Emerson Brooks as Ben Miller

Matt Kirkwood as Dan Daly

Harry Zinn as Judge Christopher Eagan

Carolyn Ratteray as Sarah Walker

Clint Carmichael as Mitchell Bondurant

David Clayton Rogers as Russell Lawson

Sachie Alessio as Beth Sauber

Richard Kuller as Judge Mortimer Lyons

Paul Lincoln Alayo as Luis Castillo

Jason Matthew Smith as Harold “Hard Case” Casey

Brian McGovern as Dean Wheaton

Darien Sills-Evans as Detective Howard O’Brien

Andrew Hawtrey as Officer Crimmins

Shelby Lee Parks as Rae

Joanne Baron as Margo Schafer

Anais Lee as Angelica Coleman

Carolyn Mignini as Judge Sandy Lockett

Brian Dare as Ernest Moore

Amy Davidson as Karen Foster

Keong Sim as Walter Kim

Robert Horry as himself

Tiffany C. Adams as Detective Ginny Long

Elizabeth Anweis as Hannah Gates

Conroe Brooks as Hansen

Rudy Quintanilla as Gustavo

Adam J. Harrington as Jeff Trammell

Michael A. Goorjian as Alex Grant

Patrick Fischler as Jacob Zimmer

Miriam Flynn as Donna

Hemky Madera as Agent Felix Vasquez

Damian Delgado as Sergio Beltran

Tina Arning as Valerie Stern

Ryan W. Garcia as René Morales

La’Charles Trask as Gary Furlong

Kristin Carey as Jennifer Little

Juan Monsalvez as Carlos

Matthew Garbacz as Taylor

Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse

That's the complete The Lincoln Lawyer cast.