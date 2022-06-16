The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, more

What is The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date? The popular legal drama series, which is based on the novels by Michael Connelley, made its debut in May 2022. The Netflix series tells the story of Mickey Haller, an LA-based defence attorney and recovering addict who runs his law firm out of his Lincoln Navigator rather than an office.

He’s brought back to the legal world after former acquaintance Jerry leaves his law practice to Mickey following his mysterious death. Season 1 of the TV series, which is based on Connelley’s novel ‘The Brass Verdict,’ explores the mystery of Jerry’s death and how it relates to the case of Trevor Elliot, Jerry’s last client before he died, who is accused of murdering his ex and her new boyfriend.

The twist and turns throughout season 1 had viewers hooked. In its first full week of streaming, it was Netflix’s most-watched English-language series globally, with over 108 million viewing hours. People can’t get enough of the drama, so we’ll do our best to give you all the information you want about The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date, cast, plot, and everything else.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date speculation

The good news is that season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer is definitely coming — it’s just a matter of when.

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer was officially announced on June 14, 2022. Like season 1, the upcoming season of The Lincoln Lawyer will be comprised of ten episodes.

Given that season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer only dropped on May 2022, we may be waiting a while for the next season — but we can look to how long season 1 took for an indication of when to expect season 2. While season 1 of the show was ordered in January 2021, casting took place across February and March that year, with filming not starting until May and finishing in August.

From there, it was another nine-month gap until the season dropped on Netflix, with the whole process taking approximately sixteen months from Netflix ordering the show to it dropping on the platform.

Assuming that casting won’t be as extensive this time around, we estimate that the process from renewal to a new season dropping will take between 12-16 months. This means that we can probably expect the second season to arrive sometime in summer or autumn 2023.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 plot

While season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer was based on the book ‘The Brass Verdict’, Variety has reported that season 2 of the series will be based on ‘The Fifth Witness.’

In this book, Mickey is called upon to defend long-standing client Lisa Trammel, who has been accused of murdering her husband. As he and his team work on trying to weaken the prosecution case, he persuades a key witness to take the Fifth Amendment before giving his testimony, which means he has the right to refuse to answer questions that can be helped to further criminal proceedings.

Alongside this case, we will also see how Mickey’s relationship with his team — which includes his ex-wife — continues to evolve.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 cast

According to Variety, all your favourites from season 1 will be returning, including Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson.

With season 2 being based on The Fifth Witness, we can also expect a few new characters to be cast and introduced in season 2. One major addition includes the character of Lisa Trammel, who Mickey represents after she is accused of murdering her husband. We will update this article once the new cast members are announced.

Where can I watch the Lincoln Lawyer season 2?

Netflix will be the only place you can watch the upcoming season, as the streaming service is the main distributor of the series.

However, in order to watch Netflix’s full catalogue of shows, you need to invest in a subscription. Depending on your needs, a Netflix subscription will cost between £6.99 ($8.99) and £15.99 ($17.99).

All episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 are available to stream now on Netflix. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the 2011 movie of the same name, you can rent or purchase it on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV Plus.