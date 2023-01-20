The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 release date speculation and more

What is The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 release date? Starting its life on Kickstarter, the animated series broke records as not only the fasted-funded project in the crowdfunder’s history, but also as the most-funded TV series and movies project Kickstarter has ever seen.

Vox Machina, a gang of rag-tag adventurers, are characters from a Dungeons and Dragons one-shot, which was broadcast to audiences as a web series entitled Critical Role. In November 2019, the team behind Critical Role partnered with streaming service Amazon Prime Video to bring the fantasy series to life. And after season 1, it became a commercial hit, and the second and third seasons of the TV series were quickly commissioned.

It’s easy to get lost in Vox Machina’s adventures, but if you want to know more about The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 release date, we’ve got your back.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 release date speculation

The Legend of Vox Machina was renewed for season 3 back in October 2022.

With season 2 only being released as of January 20, 2023, it might be a while until we see a third season of the fantasy series. It all depends on when production begins on the project, but given the timeframe between season 1 and season 2 was just one year, it seems likely that we’d get a third season in January 2024.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 cast speculation

Along with the usual voice talent for Vox Machina, we can also expect Matthew Mercer, the dungeon master of the original D&D campaign, to provide voices for various one-off parts. We can also expect season 3 to continue seasons 1 and 2’s tradition of a range of celebrity guest stars, but the exact roster of these guest stars hasn’t been confirmed as of yet.

Who’s in the Vox Machina season 3 cast?

Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia

Taliesin Jaffe as Percy

Ashley Johnson as Pike

Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan

Marisha Ray as Keyleth

Sam Riegel as Scanlan

Travis Willingham as Grog

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 plot speculation

Season 3 will likely follow the Taryon Darrington arc.

Taking place after the group travelled to Vasselheim and defeated the Chroma Conclave with the vestiges, this story arc focusses on three main narratives: getting to know Darrington, the group’s newest recruit; helping Keyleth finish the final part of her Aramenté (a spiritual pilgrimage), and setting out to finally destroy Hotis once and for all.

