How can you watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2? The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is right on the horizon, releasing on January 20th 2023.

The TV series will continue the adventures of the Vox Machina group of mercenaries and warriors, which started in season 1 of the animated series. After successfully killing Lord and Lady Briarwood and ending their grip on Whitestone, The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 ended on a massive cliff-hanger. From the city of Emon, it looked like a group of deadly dragons were about to siege the city.

That means The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is set to begin in epic style, promising a huge battle between the group and the guards of Emon, and the dragons that are set to attack. Anyone who watched the first season of the adult comedy series will want to also watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2. So, how can you watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2?

How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2

The Legend of Vox Machina is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video streaming service starting on January 20th 2023, 12AM ET. Season 2 of the fantasy series will feature 12 episodes, which will release in blocks of 3 over a 4-week period.

That means that fans of the DnD-inspired animated series won’t be waiting too long before they start thinking about The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 release date and all the hilarity and violence that might bring.

