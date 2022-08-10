What is the Dungeons and Dragons movie release date? Dungeons and Dragons is one of the most influential tabletop roleplaying games, period. And fans have been dying to see a decent fantasy movie based in the Forgotten Realms for years. Following the last box office flop, aka the 2000s D&D movie starring Jeremy Irons, and its equally lacklustre sequels in 2008 and 2012 – finally, we have a new adaptation on the horizon, titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Directed by the creators of Game Night, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the new Dungeons and Dragons movie is on its way and will see a bunch of adventurers battling puzzles, monsters, and of course, some fire-breathing reptiles on their dangerous quest for a lost relic. But who are these players? What is their mission exactly? And most importantly, when can we see Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on the big screen?

Like any good Dungeon Master, The Digital Fix has done its homework and is ready to walk you through the upcoming adventure movie. From the new Dungeons and Dragons movie release date, cast, trailer, and more, here is everything you need to know about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Dungeons and Dragons movie release date

Buckle up tabletop gamers because there is a Dungeons and Dragons movie release date! Currently, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to hit theatres on March 3 2023, for both UK and US fans.

However, before we start jumping for joy, we should warn you that the Dungeons and Dragons movie has a habit of pushing back its release date. Originally the film was set to premiere in July 2021, but due to scheduling conflicts and Covid-19 complications, the film was later delayed to May 2022, and then finally to the current release date of March 2023.

While we are hopeful that the March 3, 2023 date doesn’t change, we’d still recommend keeping an eye on this page in case any more delays are announced.

Is there a Dungeons and Dragons movie trailer?

Good news, friends, it looks like we have been blessed by the gods of the Forgotten Realms on the teaser front. In July 2022, a trailer for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was released, and it is filled with action, special effects and star power.

In the clip, we see Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis as the main gang of adventurers setting out on a new campaign for some lost treasure.

The gang faces off against multiple monsters, puzzles, and we even get a glimpse at the film’s villain – Hugh Grant. It is all very spicy, and if the footage is anything to go by, D&D fans won’t be disappointed by the spectacle of it all.

Dungeons and Dragons movie plot

Surprisingly we actually know a lot about the plot for Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. The film will follow your classic fantasy adventure formula, as a band of thieves set out on a new quest in a land full of monsters and magic.

Our band of morally dubious heroes will traverse the lands of the Forgotten Realms and explore dangerous dungeons in the hope of retrieve a lost relic while also trying to survive a swarm of powerful enemies.

The official synopsis for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.”

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

With the above summary in mind, it looks like the film won’t be adapting the process of playing D&D, but will be presenting a fantasy adventure in the Forgotten Realms instead. Many fans were wondering if the upcoming film would be taking a meta-approach to the storytelling of a TTRPG [tabletop roleplaying game].

By this, we mean, that players are conscious that they are players in a game, as we saw in films such as Jumanji, or Game Night. However, it looks like we will be getting a straight fantasy set out as an in-game campaign come to life in the new Dungeons and Dragons movie instead.

The characters seemingly belong to the fantasy world, and there is no mention of character sheets, the Player’s Handbook, or dice at all. Speaking with Collider, Chris Pine (who plays the bard Edgin) stated how the flick is a serious adventure but also is full of satirical fun like the iconic comedy movies Princess Bride and Monty Python’s The Holy Grail.

“The way I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it’s somewhere in that ballpark,” he explained. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy; it’s eighties heartfelt, there’s a bit of Goonies in there.”

So, even though the film won’t show bad rolls or hilarious player debates with their Dungeon Masters, it sounds like there will still be plenty of nods to playing D&D, and self-aware humour regarding the fantasy genre and all its tropes for us to enjoy.

Dungeons and Dragons movie cast

The Dungeons and Dragon’s movie cast is stacked with A-listers, all of which are playing a different class type. If you are unfamiliar with D&D gameplay, during the character creation stage, one of the steps is you picking a D&D class that you want to embody on your adventure e.g. a Wizard, Cleric, or Fighter.

In the upcoming movie, the main cast of adventurers will see Chris Pine as the Bard Edgin, along with Regé-Jean Page playing the Paladin Xenk, Michelle Rodriguez as the Barbarian Holga, Justice Smith as the Sorcerer Simon, and finally, Sophia Lillis will be playing the Druid Doric.

Here is the cast list for the Dungeons and Dragons movie:

Chris Pine as Edgin

Regé-Jean Page as Xenk

Michelle Rodriguez as Holga

Justice Smith as Simon

Sophia Lillis as Doric

Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam

Jason Wong as Dralas

Daisy Head

Chloe Coleman

Hugh Grant is playing the main villain and Rogue Forge Fitzwilliam, while Daisy Head and Chloe Coleman are listed as main cast members but haven’t had their roles or class types publicly disclosed just yet.

It is all very exciting, and we are betting that the two will likely fall under any of the left-over classes. With that in mind, the two could be a warlock, cleric, fighter, monk, ranger, or wizard (yes, we are sticking to the Player’s Handbook here). We will let you know as soon as we know more casting information.

And there you have it! Everything we know about the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie. For more fantasy fun, here is our guide to Shadow and Bone season 2.