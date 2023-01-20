The Legend of Vox Machina – who is Ripley?

Who is Ripley in The Legend of Vox Machina? The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is now here, and its opening three episodes have invited plenty of questions about certain mysterious characters.

The fantasy series continues the adventures of Vox Machina, while raising the stakes from the first season. The opening episode began with an attack by the Chroma Conclave on Emon, and our group of adventures had to escape to Vasselheim to ask for help before the dragons, led by Thordak, destroyed everything.

Once at Vasselheim mysteries began to present themselves to each member of the team, almost one by one. One of the biggest question marks in the new season of the animated series so far, though, connects to Percy who mentioned a name that’s got audiences asking: who is Ripley?

Who is Ripley in Vox Machina?

While visiting a shop to purchase more gun-powder for his weapon The List, Percy was told by the shopkeeper that another person had recently purchased gun-powder. Percy inquires about who that other person was, and the shopkeeper says she was a woman with one hand. Percy puts two and two together, establishing that it was Ripley who had been there before him.

Ripley was seen in The Legend of Vox Machina season 1, while the group ventured to Whitestone to free the city from the evil Briarwoods. Ripley had formerly tortured Percy before he escaped from Whitestone, and he was close to killing Ripley when he saw her again. However, he eventually let her go both because she had promised to help the group (though later double-crossed them) and because killing her would have blown their cover.

Is Ripley in Vox Machina season 2?

It looks like we’re going to see much more of Ripley this season, and that deciding to spare her life may come back to haunt Percy. The only question is when in the TV series she’ll return.

We’re not sure on that front at the moment, but her re-appearance is bound to come at the worst possible time for Percy and the rest of the group.

