The Legend of Vox Machina – what are The Vestiges of Divergence?

What are The Vestiges of Divergence in The Legend of Vox Machina season 2, and what do we know about the ominous Deathwalker’s Ward? The first batch of episodes from The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 are here, and it looks like we know what the plot for the show will focus on.

After fleeing from Emon to Vasselheim when the Chroma Conclave attacked, the heroes of the fantasy series were desperate to find help so that they could strike back at the dragons and kill Thordak. The animated series has now set up the director for where their adventures are headed, and the search for the Vestiges of Divergence has begun. But what do we know about The Vestiges of Divergence?

The Vestiges of Divergence explained

The Vestiges of Divergence are ancient and powerful weapons that Vox Machina will seek out, intending to use them to defeat the Chrome Conclave and kill Thordak.

Vox Machina was set onto the hunt for The Vestiges of Divergence by Osysa, who is an enigmatic sphinx living underneath the Slayer’s Take hall in Vasselheim. After deeming Vox Machina worthy to take on The Vestiges, Osysa explained what they were, and their origins.

She said “The Vestiges of Divergence… in the great calamity, these weapons of war were created to strike down the Gods themselves.”

She continued “Believed too powerful for mere mortals to wield, the vestiges were scattered across the lands. Buried, lost, forgotten or – perhaps – waiting to be found.”

So, Vox Machina is now tracking down each of The Vestiges of Divergence, starting with The Deathwalker’s Ward.

The Deathwalker’s Ward explained

The Deathwalker’s Ward is the first of The Vestiges of Divergence that Osysa sends Vox Machina to find. Speaking about the The Deathwalker’s Ward, Osysa says “The matron of raven’s own armour lies entombed by a lake to the west.” The crew then journey to the lake and the tomb, using their skills to enter it and fight off foes along the way.

Osysa tells Vox Machina that they’ll have to find The Vestiges one by one, and that after they recover The Deathwalker’s Ward the others “will be revealed in turn.” So, it looks like the plot of The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 will focus on the team travelling across the lands to find The Vestiges until they’re powerful enough to return to Emon and take on the Chroma Conclave.

