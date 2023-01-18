How many episodes is The Legend of Vox Machina season 2? With its impending release, fans across the world are excited once again to see the adventures of the Vox Machina crew continuing; with all the blood and laughter that comes with that.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 looks set to explore the Chroma Conclave arc, as season 1 of the fantasy series ended with the threat of a huge dragon attack on Emon. That means that there’ll likely be even more gore and guts than before in the adult comedy series.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 will also, undoubtedly, get further into the bonds between the group members; arguable the animated series‘ strongest element. So, fans of season 1 will want to be to tune in and catch Vox Machina season 2. But how long will the season last, and how many episodes is The Legend of Vox Machina season 2?

How many episodes is The Legend of Vox Machina season 2?

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is 12 episodes long. These will debut on streaming service Amazon Prime, starting on January 20th 2023.

The episodes will drop weekly, in batches of three episodes at a time. This means that the first three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 will drop on January 20th, and this pattern will then continue for another three weeks until the final three episodes of the TV series debut on February 10th, 2023.

Then, attentions will turn to The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 release date, when the adventures of the crew will carry on progressing. It’s exciting times to be a fan of Vox Machina!

