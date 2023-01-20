The Legend of Vox Machina – Chroma Conclave dragons explained

What do we know about the Chroma Conclave in The Legend of Vox Machina season 2? As teased at the end of the first season, The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 has begun with a fiery bang.

The TV series kicked off with the Chroma Conclave showing up to destroy the city of Emon. As with any good fantasy series, these dragons were terrifying and mysterious, and they managed to chase off our intrepid adventurers.

But, if you’re braver than Vox Machina and want to learn more about the Chroma Conclave dragons in the animated series then you’re in luck. We’ve put together this guide on everything you need to know about the mysterious Chroma Conclave, including who each of the members is.

Everything you need to know about the Chroma Conclave

The Chroma Conclave is a faction of five deadly, intelligent dragons who inhabit Tal’Dorei. They attack Emon after one of their members, Brimsycthe, is killed by Vox Machina early on in the animated comedy series.

The Chroma Conclave mostly destroys Emon killing its king Uriel along the way. Along with lots of other citizens (including Gilmore) Vox Machina manage to escape the attack after realising that the Chroma Conclave was far too strong for them to take on alone.

The Chroma Conclave takes up residence in what remains of Emon, demanding the loyalty of the remaining citizens and having them pay tribute too. The fact that the dragons banded together into the group surprised Vox Machina because dragons are normally solitary – but, the fact that the Chroma Conclave works together makes them all the more of a threat.

Vox Machina travels to Vasselheim to seek help in defeating the Chroma Conclave, but the leaders there refuse to help. Instead, the group seeks out The Vestiges, which are ancient and powerful weapons, to defeat the dragons. Even then, though, it looks like that’s going to take some doing because the Chroma Conclave were shown to be so powerful.

Who are the dragons in the Chroma Conclave?

The Chroma Conclave dragons are led by the villainous Thordak, and originally included the dragon Brimscythe before he was killed.

The members of the Chroma Conclave are:

Thordak

Raishan

Umbrasyl

Vorugal

Brimscythe (decesased)

Each member of the Chroma Conclave has a different colour, elemental power, and personality. Raishan expels toxic poison, while Thordak is a classic fire dragon. On the flip side, Vorugal shoots ice from his maw and – before he was killed – Brimsycthe harnessed the power of storms of lightening.

That's all for now on the Chroma Conclave, and we'll learn more as The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 progresses.

