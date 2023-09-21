Is The Expendables 4 streaming? How to watch the action movie

Is The Expendables 4 streaming? For years now, The Expendables has been treating us to some of our favorite action movie heroes coming together to…well, shoot guns and kick ass. The Expendables 4 has just recently been released, but you may already be wondering if you can watch it at home.

The Expendables 4 stars Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in what some are hoping to be one of the best action movies of 2023. Of course, it has to meet the highest of bars set by the other new movies that have come and gone.

Whether you want to see The Expendables 4 cast on the big screen, or enjoy all the explosions and gunfire from the comfort of your own home, we’ve got you covered with out guide on how to watch The Expendables 4. Just stay out of the line of fire, okay?

Where can I watch The Expendables 4?

Right now, the best way to watch The Expendables 4 is to head to your local theater and purchase a ticket.

For the time being, it’s a theatrical only release, so you’ll need to head out the house and see it in person before you can catch it on any of the best streaming services.

Is The Expendables 4 streaming?

The Expendables 4 is in theaters only for now, but it should eventually become available to watch on Starz before heading over to Peacock.

This is all because Lionsgate have a streaming deal with Universal. Honestly, Lionsgate movies tend to have a pretty significant wait before they can be found on streaming. For example, John Wick 4 was released back in March, and has only just recently been added to streaming services. With all this in mind, a streaming date will likely be somewhere in March 2024, unless it underperforms in the theaters.

Is The Expendables 4 on Netflix?

It’s unlikely that The Expendables 4 will have an initial streaming run on Netflix, but there’s every chance that it’ll end up there in the future.

Why? Well, Netflix is currently where all the other Expendables movies live, so it’s sure to join the catalog at some point (unless Netflix ditches the franchise entirely). So keep an eye out for everything new on Netflix, as you may see it there at some point.

Is The Expendables 4 on Disney Plus?

The Expendables 4 isn’t on Disney Plus, and we don’t think it’ll ever be.

The Expendables series isn’t really Disney’s bag, and the other movies aren’t on there currently, so we’re not holding our breath to see it on the House of Mouse anytime soon. That said, there is plenty of other things new on Disney Plus right now, so don’t cancel your subscription!

Is The Expendables 4 on Prime Video?

It’s very likely that The Expendables 4 will head over to Amazon Prime Video in the near future, but most likely to rent or buy.

All the other Expendables movies are available on Amazon Prime Video right now to rent for as little as $3.99. It’s unlikely that it’ll be part of the streaming service package, but if you’re only subscribed to Prime, then you still have a way to watch it.

Is The Expendables 4 on Blu-ray?

The Expendables 4 should be available on Blu-ray in the near future, since all the other movies in the franchise have had a physical release.

There are collections of all the previous movies on Blu-ray format, so if you’re looking to fill the gap, there should be a Blu-ray release either before the end of 2023 (if the distributor is looking for a pre-Christmas release), or around the same time as the estimated streaming release in March 2024.

