The Conjuring 4 moving ahead with returning writer

Everyone’s favourite horror movie series, The Conjuring, is getting its next instalment with The Conjuring 4. The new horror thriller movie has officially found its writer, who is returning to the series after working on previous entries.

The Conjuring movies are renowned for their blend of jump scares and genuinely disturbing imagery. The movie series includes some of most successful, highest grossing horror movies ever made, such as The Conjuring 2. So far, there have been eight full feature films in The Conjuring universe, with many spin-offs and prequels such as The Nun and Annabelle.

The movies have followed Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, a husband and wife pair of demonologists who search for the supernatural. The duo are actually based on a real-life couple who searched for demons and spooks, and that true inspiration makes the horror movie series all the more hair-raising.

Now, Deadline reports that the writer of the two sequels to the original The Conjuring will be returning to write The Conjuring 4. That writer is David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and he’s credited with the screenplay for The Conjuring 2, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Other credits for the writer include the two Orphan movies, and the DC movies Aquaman and Aquaman 2. So, the writer has a wide range of experiences, and plenty of horror pedigree.

Nevertheless, some fans may be slightly disappointed that the series is returning to old hands, rather than keeping the series fresh and new. This will especially be the case because Johnson-McGoldrick’s most recent effort for The Conjuring movie series wasn’t as well received as the movies that preceded it. Still, The Conjuring 4 could still act as a return to form, and as ever, spookiness is almost guaranteed.

