Will there be a Scream 7? The latest entry in Wes Craven’s legendary horror franchise isn’t even here yet, but fans cannot wait to learn if there will be a seventh instalment in the story of Ghostface.

The Scream franchise began way back in 1996, but still has life in it to this day, just like Ghostface himself. The horror movie saga was Craven’s way of approaching the genre through a meta lens, and the original ‘90s movie has since spawned five sequels. You’ll be able to watch Scream 6 very soon, but what happens after that?

The slasher movie series has endless possibilities for sequels, so will there be a Scream 7? Here’s all we know about the potential follow up to the new movie.

Will there be a Scream 7?

As of March 2023 there is no Scream 7 release date and no green light for the project either, but the directors of Scream 6 certainly want to continue their story.

On the red carpet ahead of the Scream 6 release date, director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline they hoped Scream 7 happens, whether they get to tell that story or not.

When asked if there is going to be a Scream 7, Bettinelli-Olpin said: “We hope. We want to be watching Scream movies, whether we are involved or not, for the rest of our lives.”

Co-director Tyler Gillett adds: “Absolutely [we plan to continue the franchise if we can]. We’re so happy it’s back.” That sounds promising, but it will likely all depend on the box office results for the 2023 movie.

