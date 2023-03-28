Super Mario Bros movie cast – who’s in the new animated movie?

Who’s in the Super Mario Bros movie cast? Wahoo! After over 30 years, Nintendo is taking another go at moving onto the big screen. What better way to start than by using the company’s flagship hero?

The Super Mario movie is a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination, the animated movie studio behind Minions. In the video game movie, Mario is a Ney York City plumber who’s somehow transported to the Mushroom Kingdom, where he has to save everyone from the evil Bowser, who’s basically a giant prehistoric turtle.

We’re not sure a socket wrench will sort this one, but the Super Mario Bros movie cast has plenty going for it. There are comedy movie legends, Marvel movie regulars, and someone from the Mario games themselves, really making this seem like a bridge between mediums. Our guide goes through all the main actors, giving a Super Mushroom’s worth of film knowledge.

Who’s in the Super Mario Bros movie cast?

Chris Pratt as Super Mario

Jack Black as Bowser

Charlie Day as Luigi

Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Charles Martinet

The voice of Super Mario himself was a controversial choice before the first trailer. Thankfully, our worries were misplaced as Pratt brings the legendary platforming hero to life.

Before exploring the Mushroom Kingdom, Pratt was part of the MCU‘s cosmic side in the Guardians of the Galaxy science fiction movies. Even Star-Lord has struggled to eclipse the role of Andy in comedy series Parks and Recreation, where Pratt had his big break.

Did you know the main vocalist of the rock band Tenacious D acts from time to time? It’s true, and we think he has a future in it! Jack Black provides the voice of Mario’s arch-nemesis Bowser, who’s kidnapped Princess Peach, the scoundrel.

In films since the ’90s, Black’s characters aren’t always any nicer. His heartwarming teacher in School of Rock aside, you won’t find much likeable in his roles from the likes of monster movie King Kong or drama movie High Fidelity, even if his talent has always been apparent.

We’re not sure how Charlie from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia came to be chosen as Mario’s green-uniformed brother Luigi, but here we are. In any case, Charlie Day is well known for his hapless misadventures as part of the aforementioned TV series, but his parts in the LEGO movies and Pacific Rim demonstrate he has some range when required.

Our Princess Peach has enjoyed an eclectic career. Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit has become a clear touchstone for Anya-Taylor Joy, a slight departure from a string of horror movies that include The Witch, Split, and Last Night in Soho. Seeing off Bowser should be a piece of cake after all that!

As the necktie-adorned gorilla Donkey Kong, Seth Rogen gets to beat up Super Mario in a Coliseum full of eager fans. What could be more fun? The actor-turned-writer and producer has forged a fruitful career through original comedy-drama movies such as Superbad and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, as well as superhero thriller series like Invincible, The Boys, and Preacher.

The frequent partner of Jordan Peele voices Toad, an anthropomorphic fungi person who lives in the Mushroom Kingdom. Look, we’re not here to explain the anatomy of these characters, just the actors. Anyway, he forms one half of the sketch powerhouse Key and Peele, also showing up in the Pixar movie Toy Story 4, the Disney movie The Lion King, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Honestly, Fred Armisen might have won the Super Mario lottery here. He’s playing Cranky Kong, Donkey’s cantankerous grandfather. Essentially, he gets to be grumpy but also exceedingly rad – an ideal combination. A long-time part of Saturday Night Live’s ensemble and a long list of bit parts besides, fans of the kooky and the spooky will know him now as Uncle Fester on Wednesday.

The original voice of Mario, giving him a vocabulary in Super Mario 64. A bonafide voice-acting legend who gave life to one of the most iconic and enduring videogame heroes ever. He recently broke into the world of anime movies, joining the cast of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. His part in The Super Mario Bros movie is currently unknown, but his involvement is crucial. It just wouldn’t be Mario without him!

