What are the best Lego Movies? Few franchises are as colourful and fun as the building block IP – The Lego Movies. Based on the construction set toys of the same name, the family movies never fail thanks to their unique animation style, self-referential humour and cute stories. But, despite the immense popularity of the films, is every plastic entry up to code?

Much like the Lego videogames, the Lego movies have no trouble bringing in the money and the fans, each is an event, and over the years, the franchise has grossed over $30 million. Despite the fact that the last film came out in 2019, it looks like The Lego Group doesn’t plan on slowing down its big-screen efforts anytime soon. In April 2020, Universal officially signed a five-film deal, commissioning more animated movies (yay).

So The Digital Fix has gone through all four entries in the toy-inspired films to find out which flick is truly built above the rest. From shiny Batman to jointless ninjas, here are all the Lego movies ranked from worst to best.

What is the best Lego movie?

The Lego Ninjago Movie

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lego Movie

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Every franchise has its weakest link, and unfortunately, in Lego’s, the title of the ‘worst of the bunch’ goes to Ninjago (sorry, ninja fans). This is probably because, whereas the other Lego movies tend to be heart-warming and self-aware satires, Ninjago presents itself as a more contained and ‘serious’ adventure movie.

The story follows the teenage green ninja Lloyd (Dave Franco), who is the leader of the Secret Ninja Force and the son of a mega super villain. Ninjago already had a TV series before it hit the big screen, but even with its fanbase and established world, it didn’t have the same punch and charm as the other Lego movies.

Don’t get us wrong, we aren’t saying Ninjago is bad – it is still an enjoyable kids movie at the end of the day, BUT just not as enjoyable as the rest of the entries on our list.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lego Movie 2 may not be as good as its predecessor, but it is pretty close. It has the same creative animation, imaginative universe, and humour that works well for both kids and adults alike.

In the first Lego Movie, we learnt that the cinematic world was actually a real-life toy with the action coming from players’ imaginations, and in this sequel, a brother and sister are struggling to play together – resulting in the plastic world turning into a post-apocalyptic scene. In short, everything is no longer ‘awesome’, and things are only set to worsen unless the siblings can set aside their differences.

The storyline is relatable, especially for close families, the message of growing up and co-habitation is super cute – and, before you ask, yes, I did end up sending my brother a soppy message when the credits began to roll. But unfortunately, the Lego Movie 2 doesn’t offer enough new material to outrank the original.

The Lego Movie (2014)

The film that started it all, the entire cinematic Lego franchise, would be nothing without the adventures of the optimistic plastic construction worker Emmet (Chris Pratt). The Lego Movie was one of the most surprising films of the year. No one expected that a movie based solely around a Toy with no character or story in its history would be a surprise hit. But, The Lego Movie blew expectations out of the water – receiving acclaim and numerous awards.

As we mentioned above, the world in The Lego Movie is shown to be a meta take on playtime, where the universe is actually Lego builders’ imaginations coming to life. It is an adorable concept that also allows the film to insert tons of pop culture references and craft striking mismatched worlds – since it is a movie that literally shows fans being in control of the narrative.

I also can’t stress enough how fun it is to watch the animation physically being built in front of you. From start to finish, The Lego Movie is a great time.

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

When you think of the best Batman actors in history, Will Arnett has to be in your top three picks because, yes, his voice acting in The Lego Batman Movie is just that good. The Lego Batman Movie is by far the best Lego entry because it achieved a major thing: it gives us everything that the breakout hit, The Lego Movie, did and more.

While the 2014 film touched on this same quality, Lego Batman fully captures the essence of what has made the Lego toy sets and videogames so successful after all these years – it revels in its homage and fanservice to the full degree.

The film references tons of DC lore, characters, and is packed with long-running jokes that any followers of the Batman movies and comics will split their sides at. The Lego Batman movie is the epitome of self-referential joy, holding the same stylistic and impressive tone as the original Lego Movie while presenting a more focused and hilarious take on one of the best figures in fiction – Bruce Wayne.

Universal should take notes because while The Lego Movie showed us a brief look at several worlds, the future of this franchise should be looking at a more detailed focus on characters that we all know and can lovingly laugh at together.