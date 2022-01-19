Star Wars: The Force Awakens twist was scrapped after Lucasfilm fought back against JJ Abrams

Star Wars’ sequel trilogy is known for being divisive among fans And now it looks like there were clashes in the science fiction movie writers’ room too – according to a series of now-deleted tweets by Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo.

According to archive site Wayback Machine, the tweets appear to have been originally posted on January 13. It seems that the tweets were then deleted sometime between January 16 and the time of writing. Hidalgo made the tweets in response to a fan’s question about the creation of Hosnian Prime — or, as the fan put it, “diet Coruscant.” In the Star Wars universe, Hosnian Prime is the capital of the New Republic. This marks a departure from the original and prequel trilogy, wherein the capital of the Republic and subsequently Palpatine’s Imperial Centre was on the planet of Coruscant.

If Hidalgo’s tweets are anything to go by, Coruscant was initially meant to be the setting of the New Republic before conflict between Abrams and Lucasfilm led to the “unsatisfying” compromise of Hosnian Prime.

“Basically BR [JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot] wanted it [Coruscant] blown up,” Hidalgo wrote. “LFL [Lucasfilm Ltd.] didn’t. Hosnian Prime was the unsatisfying middle ground. It happens.”

So, while Coruscant is no longer at the centre of the Star Wars universe, it looks like the intervention of Lucasfilm, at least, stopped it from being blown up entirely.

Destroying such a significant landmark in the action movie series’ history would have been a bold move to begin a new trilogy with, but it looks like it wasn’t meant to be. This anecdote comes as the history of Star Wars canon continues to make an impact on streaming service Disney Plus’ portfolio of TV series related to the franchise.

Most recently, The Book of Boba Fett seemed to make the much-reviled Star Wars Holiday Special canon, as the original trilogy character appeared to reference a scene from the animated movie.

