Is Babu Frik in The Mandalorian season 3? This article contains minor spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1.

Everyone’s favourite Star Wars alien, Babu Frik, was first introduced in the Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker. Frik is an Anzellan, which is a species of alien inhabiting the Star Wars galaxy with great technical abilities. He helped to re-programme C-3PO which was vital for the Star Wars characters‘ quest in the sequel trilogy.

Now, in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1, Din Djarin and Baby Yoda met some aliens on Nevarro who look suspicously like Babu Frik. But are any of them Babu Frik, and is Babu Frik in The Mandalorian season 3?

Is Babu Frik in The Mandalorian season 3?

The Anzellans we see in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1 are not Babu Frik. They are other Anzellans who live on Nevarro, who Greef Karga enlists to help rebuild the Star Wars droid IG-11.

However, that doesn’t mean that we won’t see Babu Frik in the future of The Mandalorian season 3. The little Star Wars Glup Shitto could still show up to assist Din Djarin in his quest to rebuild IG-11, but don’t necessarily expect the alien to show up, and we’ll still get to see some beautiful new Anzellans too.

For more on The Mandalorian, check out our guide on the Darksaber, or Mandalorian characters like Moff Gideon, and Bo-Katan. Or, find out more about the Andor season 2 release date and the Ahsoka release date.