Star Wars Andor: Is Vel Sartha related to Mon Mothma?

Is Vel Sartha related to Mon Mothma in Star Wars Andor? In the latest episode of the new Star Wars series, we saw two Star Wars characters interact for the first time and it was heavily suggested that Mon Mothma is actually related to Vel Sartha, the Rebel bandit who co-ordinated the heist on Aldhani in Andor episode 6.

We’ve already seen Mon Mothma become embroiled in Luthen Rael’s plan to invoke the wrath of Emperor Palpatine in Andor, and the senator’s involvement in the Rebellion is getting deeper every week. In Andor episode 9, this connection to the Rebels gains a new layer as Vel and Mon come face to face on Coruscant.

Vel is referred to as Mon’s cousin, but with all the lies and secrets going on in the sci-fi series we’re not sure what’s the truth and what isn’t now. So, is Vel Sartha related to Mon Mothma for real? Warning spoilers ahead.

Is Vel Sartha related to Mon Mothma?

Very little is actually known about Vel Sartha in the wider Star Wars universe, so at this moment in time we just don’t know the truth about her connection to Mon Mothma.

What we do know though, is that Cinta Kaz calls Vel a “rich girl” which suggests she comes from some form of upper class family. When Vel and Mon meet on Coruscant in the TV series, Vel converses with the senator and her husband Perrin Fertha about the ways of the Chandrilan people, which also implies there is some truth to the notion that Mon and Vel are at least from the same planet in Andor.

Whether Mon and Vel are actually cousins or not remains to be seen. There’s a theory that Vel could actually be Mon’s daughter, which is plausible given the fact that Mon was married at the age of 15 as per Chandrilan customs.

It’s also very likely that this is all an elaborate rouse to disguise the fact that Mon and Vel are meeting to discuss Rebellion and aren’t related at all. You’d think Mon’s husband would remember who his wife is related to, but then he doesn’t seem to care all that much so could easily be fooled.

