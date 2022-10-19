Andor: Will Emperor Palpatine be in Andor?

Will Emperor Palpatine be in Andor? If you were paying attention to Andor episode 7, you will have noticed that a certain Sheev Palpatine got not one, but two shout-outs. The famous Star Wars character is known as the biggest, baddest villain (even worse than Darth Vader) in the galaxy far, far away.

In fact, it was his plan that turned Anakin Skywalker to the dark side, and he was the ruler of the Galactic Empire, which Luke and Princess Leia sought to overthrow in the original science fiction movie trilogy. He was last seen in the sequel trilogy (somehow, Palpatine returned) before being finally dispatched by Rey in the Star Wars movie.

Now, the latest string of mentions of Emperor Palpatine in the latest episode of the Star Wars series has left fans asking one question: will Emperor Palpatine be in Andor?

Emperor Palpatine could, feasibly, turn up in Andor. That’s because the TV series is set when Emperor Palpatine is at the height of his powers, prior to the events of A New Hope. At the time the series is set, the Emperor is live and well.

So, if the activities of the rebellion continue to escalate, we could see Emperor Palpatine stepping in himself. We’ve already heard that he has sanctioned the actions of the Imperials as they tighten their fist on the sparks of rebellion across the galaxy.

However, there are two things worth considering. Firstly, any cameo in the sci-fi series would likely be just that: a cameo. Like in the previous Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, he could appear as a hologram, delivering his instructions to the higher-up Imperial officers.

Secondly, he still might not appear in the series at all. This is because Andor has been keen to create a new story, and avoid reliance on older, more iconic Star Wars characters.

Of course, there will always be speculation that characters like Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader could show up. Whether or not that would be a good thing for Andor, we’ll leave for you to decide.

