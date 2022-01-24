Star Wars: Ahsoka adds Birds of Prey star Mary Elizabeth Winstead to cast

One of the DCEU‘s Birds of Prey is heading to a galaxy far, far away. Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been cast in Star Wars Disney Plus TV series Ahsoka, in an undisclosed role.

Variety reported her addition, stating that details of her character are under wraps. Predominantly a big screen actor, Winstead is perhaps most recognisable as Huntress in 2020’s Birds of Prey, and the lead in science fiction movie 10 Cloverfield Lane, in which she portrayed Michelle, a survivor of an apocalypse who becomes trapped in John Goodman’s bunker. She’s also played Ramona Flowers in comic book romance movie Scott Pilgrim versus The World, and has had parts in Swiss Army Man, Gemini Man, and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.

Winstead joins a growing cast, with Ivanna Sakhno, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker all confirmed to appear. Rosario Dawson will lead, reprising her portrayal of the rogue Jedi from The Mandalorian season 2. Anakin and Sabine suggests some pronounced connections to events from a long, long time ago, stretching from The Clone Wars and Rebels to post-Return of the Jedi.

Filming on Ahsoka is due to start this spring, for a potential release window of early 2023. Much of the information available right now is hear-say, though, and we’re still in a pandemic, so take nothing for granted.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are developing Ahsoka, and Filoni has commented on how “thrilling” it’s been to write. It’s part of a growing stable of live-action Star Wars shows on Disney Plus, which has expanded from The Mandalorian to include The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Lando, and more.

We’ll keep you posted on Ahsoka – check the best sci-fi series for more small screen misadventures.