Star Wars: Ahsoka bringing Sabine Wren to live-action with Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Another Star Wars hero is making the jump to live-action. Variety reports that Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been cast as Sabine Wren for the Disney Plus TV series Ahsoka.

Sabine is a young Mandalorian who was part of the first wave of resistance against the Empire. She was introduced in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, where she grew quite close to Ahsoka Tano. In fact, when last we saw her, she’d enlisted Ahsoka in the search for Ezra Bridgers, who sacrificed himself at the end of Rebels to defeat Grand Admiral Thrawn. Their search coincides with The Mandalorian, some five years after the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi.

We don’t know much about the backdrop, timing, or plot of Ahsoka, other than it’ll follow on from her appearance in The Mandalorian season 2. The addition of Sabine likely means their quest to find Ezra will be a plot point, perhaps leading to greater overlap with Rebels. Ahsoka is part of a broader plan for the Disney Plus Star Wars projects, with another crossover with The Mandalorian coming, leading into Rangers of the New Republic, possibly in 2023.

Bordizzo has previously appeared in the action movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny and has completed her voice work on the upcoming animated movie Wish Dragon. She joins Rosario Dawson, who plays the eponymous Ahsoka, and Hayden Christensen, who’s been confirmed to return as Anakin Skywalker for the sci-fi series.

This isn’t the only appearance Christensen will be making a long, long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. He’s also set to show up Obi-Wan Kenobi, once again acting opposite Ewan McGregor’s Jedi master. That series is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

Ahsoka is due to film soon, for a release date in 2023.