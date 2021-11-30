Star Wars: Ahsoka adds Pacific Rim: Uprising star Ivanna Sakhno to cast

The cast of the Star Wars TV series Ahsoka continues to grow. Ivanna Sakhno, of monster movie Pacific Rim: Uprising, is now part of the Disney Plus show, in what Deadline reports is a new character.

Sakhno joins a growing line-up of characters in the sci-fi series. Rosario Dawson is the eponymous Force-user, Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi who now seeks out the troubled and disenfranchised across a galaxy far, far away to lend a helping hand. Natasha Liu Bordizzo is playing Sabine Wren, a friend of Ahsoka’s from the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, leading to some speculation – wishful thinking, perhaps – that this will lead to Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridgers making an appearance as well.

No details are given as to what kind of character Sakhno might portray, but hearing that she’s someone new should come as a relief. While Sabine and Ahsoka are both great characters, one of the joys of these Disney Plus projects is seeing the universe of a long, long time ago get expanded with new faces and ideas.

It’s believed that Ahsoka will start filming early next year, for a potential 2023 release. Nothing has been confirmed on that front, but with Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian season 3, next year is already a bit full.

Speaking of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hayden Christensen is due to appear in Ahsoka. We don’t know how just yet, but all fingers point to a Force ghost of some description. Dave Filoni is writing Ahsoka, as well as executive producing with Jon Favreau.

This is all without mentioning The Book of Boba Fett, premiering on Disney Plus on December 29. The Force is strong these days.