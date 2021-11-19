Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney Plus series starts filming March 2022, for early 2023 release

Ahsoka Tano is getting her own show in a galaxy far, far away, and we might have a release date. The Bespin Bulletin is reporting that her Star Wars spin-off TV series could arrive in early 2023.

The outlet gives a broad outline of when production is set to occur, and when we can expect to catch up with the rogue Jedi from a long, long time ago. Ahsoka is listed in the current issue of Production Weekly, with March 2022 being when cameras start rolling. This lines up with comments made by Marc Bernardin on the podcast Fatman Beyond with Kevin Smith. “[Dawson] read the script and loved it, but she said ‘listen I’m going to be in Manhattan Beach making a fucking Star Wars show and I can’t be in your short’,” Bernardin says, on Dawson turning down being in his short film Splinter.

“I will say to clarify, no idea when they’re shooting, but it seems to be soon. She’s in pre-production on it, I’m assuming,” he adds. Bespin Bulletin had previously heard it was early 2022, and the release window is spring 2023.

Exciting as it is, Ahsoka became even moreso when it was revealed that Hayden Christensen would be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker. Christensen is due to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi as well, but there he’s believed to be playing Darth Vader. Could Ahsoka be haunted by a Force ghost, or will it be flashbacks?

Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars has a healthy amount of sci-fi series in the pipeline for Disney Plus. There’s the aforementioned Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka, then The Mandalorian season 3, and The Book of Boba Fett. The Force is strong at the minute.

