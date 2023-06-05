Who is Hobie Brown in Across the Spider-Verse?

Daniel Kaluuya joins the Spider-Verse 2 cast as Spider-Punk in Across the Spider-Verse, so let's explore who Hobie Brown is and his role in the new movie.

Daniel Kaluuya voices Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, in Across the Spider-Verse

Who is Hobie Brown in Across the Spider-Verse? We can’t blame you for struggling to keep track of the enormous array of characters introduced in the new Spider-Man movie. Spider-Verse 2 delivers different animation styles, different species of Spidey, and that’s before you even get to the multiversal peril of it all.

But perhaps the most entertaining Spider-Man variant we meet in one of the best animated movies of the year (check out our Across the Spider-Verse review for more on that) is Hobie Brown. In the wide-reaching collection of Spider-Folk in the Spider-Verse 2 cast, he stands among the best Spider-Man actors. To tell you the truth, we love him to bits.

So who is Hobie Brown in Across the Spider-Verse, and why is he such a key player as we build to the Spider-Verse 3 release date and possibly more new movies beyond? We’re still reeling from that cliffhanger, personally.

Who is Hobie Brown in Across the Spider-Verse?

Hobie Brown, also known as Spider-Punk, is a very cool variant of Spider-Man from Earth-138. Daniel Kaluuya provides the recognizable London accent for the character.

Hobie is the epitome of cool, with his animation designed to resemble a poster for a punk rock concert. Add in Kaluuya’s natural Camden accent and you have the recipe for a Spidey to remember.

We meet Hobie as a part of the Spider-Society and a good friend to Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). In fact, Hobie and Gwen are so close that it makes our lead Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) very jealous indeed. If there were a green-eyed Spider-Man, it would be him.

Hobie’s anarchist streak means he doesn’t vibe with the way Miguel O’Hara does things at the head of the Spider-Society. As a result, he helps Miles to escape from Miguel and return to what he believes is his own world, until the Across the Spider-Verse ending delivers its big reveal.

He also has a hand in helping Gwen, leaving behind a bootleg watch in her world that allows her to jump between dimensions. She promptly assembles a Spider-Team, including Hobie, to find Miles on Earth-42 and help him save his father from his tragic destiny. So far, so punk.

