Sons of Anarchy creator also appears in Tom Holland’s worst movie

While we may not see Spider-Man joining a motorcycle gang anytime soon, you can actually catch the creator of the ultimate motorcycle drama series, Sons of Anarchy, in a Tom Holland movie right now.

Sons of Anarchy is a TV series known for its high-stakes action and penchant for violence. Likewise, Tom Holland is known for his ability to swing from buildings and take down bad guys. Perhaps this link between the two doesn’t seem quite so strange after all.

So what Tom Holland movie does Sons creator, Kurt Sutter, appear in? Well, it’s not one of the Spider-Man movies, or any other MCU installment for that matter.

In fact, Sutter ended up appearing in what is widely considered to be one of the worst movies in Holland’s filmography — Chaos Walking. The dystopian science fiction movie is based on the novel by Patrick Ness, and explores a world in which there are no women.

Chaos Walking stars Holland as Todd, and features Sutter as Cillian Boyd, one of Todd’s father figures who farms wheat and sheep – you can see Sutter in the role in the short clip below.

The action movie was not well received, and was generally panned by critics and audiences alike. It currently sits at a 21% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (ouch), and certainly won’t be considered as one of the best movies of all time.

While it might seem unusual for the Sons creator to appear in acting form, it’s actually not that out of character. Sutter has appeared as the character Otto in twenty episodes of Sons of Anarchy over the years, a trend which is pretty prevalent in TV nowadays.

After all, with the likes of Taylor Sheridan, Bill Hader, Quinta Brunson, and Donald Glover all appearing in their own self-created shows, Sutter isn’t the only producer turned actor working today.

Perhaps in the future, we might spot him in new movies that fare a little better than Chaos Walking. If the experience hasn’t put him off, that is.

