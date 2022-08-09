The best Tom Holland movies – from Spider-Man to The Impossible

What are the best Tom Holland movies? He may only be young, but Tom Holland has already had a pretty amazing career in Hollywood, and is now one of the MCU‘s most iconic heroes. Yes, there will be some Spider-Man-related entries on this list, but Holland is far more than just your friendly neighbourhood web-slinger.

Holland is naturally better known for his turn as the MCU character Peter Parker and the Spider-Man actor has appeared as the wall-crawler in three solo Spider-Man movies. He’s also popped up in three other MCU movies, so there’s an array of epic comic book action to choose from for our breakdown of the best Tom Holland movies.

We like to offer a little bit of variety here at The Digital Fix, though, so we’ve made sure our list is an eclectic collection of hard-hitting drama movies, some wonderful animated movies, and a brilliant breakout role from all the way back in 2012 when Holland was just a wee little nipper. Let’s dive in, shall we?

The best Tom Holland movies are:

Captain America: Civil War

Spies in Disguise

The Devil All the Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Impossible

Onward

The Lost City of Z

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Funnily enough, Holland’s debut as Peter Parker was in a Captain America movie, and he didn’t even have to fight any Spider-Man villains. He did step up and fight some Avengers though, which is pretty damn impressive.

We see the start of the young hero’s burgeoning relationship with his mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and get some really fun interactions with a Spidey who is very much out of his depth, fanboying over meeting the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Spies in Disguise (2019)

There must be something about Tom Holland’s voice that just works for animation because the actor has offered his vocal talents to a few animated movies in his career already. This 2019 flick sees Holland team up with Will Smith for some spy movie action.

Spies in Disguise got lost among the noise somewhat upon its release, but it’s actually a really fun film which involves talking pigeons – what more could you ask for?

The Devil All the Time (2020)

Tom Holland’s filmography isn’t all fun and feel-good movies, though, and in 2020 the actor took on perhaps his most mature role to date. This movie based on a book that sees Arvin (Holland) encounter some pretty despicable characters in a story of faith, corruption, and brutal violence.

Holland is joined by an all-star cast including Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, and Haley Bennett for this Netflix movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Just like J. Jonah Jameson, you demanded Spider-Man and our list has duly delivered. This Marvel flick is a bonanza of multiverse antics and cameo appearances, bringing together three generations of Spider-Men as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield join Holland in his mission to fix time and space.

This action movie concluded Holland’s Spidey trilogy, but there should still be lots more to come from this version of Peter Parker in the MCU moving forward.

The Impossible (2012)

Look at little baby Tom Holland! He was just 15 years old when he made the disaster movie The Impossible, in a role which well and truly put the young actor on the map. Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts may have led the line here, but it was Holland who stole the show.

This movie based on a true story depicts the traumatic events of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which devastated Thailand, as Holland and his on-screen family try to survive after being separated in the chaos.

Onward (2020)

While we love seeing Holland on our screen, we are just as happy to hear his voice over a brilliant cartoon, and this Disney movie is a real gem of recent years. Holland co-stars with fellow MCU actor Chris Pratt as a pair of Elven brothers on a journey to reconnect with their late father.

This adventure movie provides lots of humour, and even more heart, with a climactic sequence which is sure to bring a tear to your eye. Disney sure does know how to make a great movie, doesn’t it??

The Lost City of Z (2016)

Another true life story and another nuanced role for Tom Holland, as he joins the likes of Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller, and Robert Pattinson for a sprawling 1920s adventure through the Amazon.

The Lost City of Z is a slow-burning, contemplative drama which captures beautiful vistas and the essence of the period to immerse its audience in the heart of the rainforest and will leave you on the edge of your seat.

That's all we have on Tom Holland for now, but we're sure there are plenty more great movies to come from the young actor.