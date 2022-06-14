Mayans MC season 5 release date speculation, trailer, cast, and more

When does Mayans MC season 5 start? Now that it’s four seasons in, it’s safe to say that Mayans MC has stepped out of the shadow of Sons of Anarchy and becomes its own TV series.

Taking place on the Mexican border, the story of the eponymous biker gang during a particularly complex period has expanded the universe of the Sons in many ways. We now know more about the lineage of the Cartel, the intertwined politics that makes this whole area of California a minefield for any sort of development, and of course, the Mayans MC, rivals-turned-allies of the Sons of Anarchy.

What will the Mayans MC season 5 release date bring? Brothers EZ and Angel, the core of the drama series, are on two diverging roads. EZ is becoming more entrenched in the club’s bloody ethos, while Angel’s getting a taste of family life. Where could this bring them? And what about all the police presence that keeps showing up? We’ve answered every question we can but say nothing about how you got here…

Mayans MC season 5 release date speculation

We don’t know when Mayans MC season 5 will start, because at time of writing it hasn’t been greenlit yet. Neither the showrunners nor FX have commented on the fate of the show, but we should hear one way or the other relatively soon.

The previous two renewals arrived around the finale. That said, Mayans MC was moved around during the pandemic, from an autumn premiere to a summer one, so the premiere date might move around in the calendar again. Stay tuned.

What might happen in the Mayans MC season 5 plot?

There are plenty of storylines for Mayans MC season 5 to explore. At the forefront is EZ and the fray ideas about the future of the club. EZ, and many of the other members, believe they should re-enter the drug trade and declare war on the Sons of Anarchy. Marcus Alvarez, head of the table, thinks otherwise, and tempers have flared on the issue.

Creeper’s girlfriend Kate has been revealed as an informant to the audience. This tension is likely to permeate the next season, and perhaps beyond. On top of those plotlines, we have Angel and Adelita’s child.

A baby being around will change the landscape of the show. The child’s welfare will become paramount to Angel, and it’s not unlikely to collide with the needs and wants of the club. Could Angel step away from his duties to the Mayans? Keep an eye on your rearview mirror for that one.

Who will be in the Mayans MC season 5 cast?

We expect any surviving member of the Mayans MC cast to make it season 5. That includes J D Pardo as EZ Reyes, Sarah Bolger as Emily Thomas, Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes, Carla Baratta as Adelita, and Emilio Rivera as Marcus Alvarez.

We’ll have to see who’s confirmed for Mayans MC Season 5 to be sure, qand who survives the climax of season 4. Bodies have consistently dropped in the series finales thus far, and it’s likely we’ll be down one or two before credits once again.

Where can you watch Mayans MC?

Good news for fans on either side of the Atlantic: Mayans MC is available to stream on a number of platforms. In the US, you can find Mayans MC on Hulu, whereas in the UK, you can find the show on Sky Go, BBC iPlayer, and Disney Plus.

As of now, Disney Plus only has the first three seasons. This is because the platform only gets full seasons once they’ve finished airing. Expect the Mayans to come roaring ’round the bend and onto the service in the weeks to come.

That’s everything we know about Mayans MC season 5. For more televisual entertainment, check out our guides on Yellowstone season 5 and Mythic Quest season 3.