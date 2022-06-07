Peaky Blinders cast: Meet the people behind the hit drama series

Who are the Peaky Blinders cast? Since 2013, we've seen the criminal empire of the now-notorious Shelby family go from strength to strength. Set in 1900s Birmingham, the historical drama series —which is centred around the criminal gang the Peaky Blinders — has cemented itself in the public consciousness as one of the most compelling TV series in recent history.

It's picked up an array of accolades — being recognised at the prestigious BAFTAs and National Television Awards, among others — and is also highly regarded among both critics and viewers. The first episode of its final series, which aired in February 2022 on BBC One, drew in a new record of 3.8 million people.

From the drama to the bloodshed, and the suave-looking flat-caps, Peaky Blinders has amassed a huge fanbase over the years: one so formidable that showrunner Steven Knight has announced plans for a Peaky Blinders movie with the same cast in order to wrap up the Shelbys' story for good. But without the Peaky Blinders cast, and the way they brought their respective characters to life, the show would be nothing. So, here's the low-down on all the main players haunting 1900s Birmingham and beyond, by order of the Peaky Blinders.

Here are the members of the Peaky Blinders cast:

Cillian Murphy – Tommy Shelby

Cillian Murphy, who was born and raised in Cork, Ireland, is indisputably the heart of Peaky Blinders. After breaking into the acting world in 2002 horror movie 28 Years Later, Murphy went on to give an unforgettable performance as Tommy Shelby, the haunted head of the Birmingham crime family.

His nuanced portrayal of Shelby has led to him being flooded with praise — especially following the finale of the show — and he’s now cemented himself as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, appearing in movies like Dunkirk and Don’t Look Up II. Most recently, he was cast in upcoming Christopher Nolan epic Oppenheimer.

Paul Anderson – Arthur Shelby

Although Paul Anderson is mostly known for portraying grizzled, unpredictable older brother Arthur Shelby, he’s also a regular on both the big and small screen.

From Top Boy to The Revenant, Anderson has definitely had a diverse career both before and during his big break as Arthur Shelby, most recently appearing alongside Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley.

Sophie Rundle – Ada Shelby

Ada Shelby tries to keep out of the dodgy dealings of the rest of her family, but isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty when necessary. A regular on the small screen, Rundle has appeared in several TV series, including period drama Gentleman Jack, thriller series Bodyguard, the historical drama The Bletchley Circle, and Sky crime drama Talking to the Dead.

If you studied GCSE English in the UK, you might also recognise her as Eva Smith — the main character in a televised version of the play An Inspector Calls.

Helen McCrory – Polly Gray

A stage and screen legend, Helen McCrory OBE stole the show as Polly Gray across five seasons of Peaky Blinders. She, unfortunately, passed away from breast cancer before the final season, but was given a fitting and moving tribute on-screen.

As the mother of Draco Malfoy, McCrory also had a major role in the last three Harry Potter movies, and appeared in blockbusters like Hugo and Skyfall.

Finn Cole – Michael Gray

As Michael Gray, Finn Cole portrayed a character whose ambition, betrayal of the Shelbys, and cold-blooded nature ended up being his own downfall.

By the end of the series, he was one of the most prominent characters in the show. He’s currently playing a leading role in TNT series Animal Kingdom, and appeared in F9 of the Fast and Furious series.

Anya Taylor-Joy – Gina Gray

If you don’t know who Anya Taylor-Joy is by now, we’re going to assume that you have lived under a rock for the past few years.

As well as playing the scheming Gina Gray, the wife of Michael in Peaky Blinders, she was also known by audiences for her breakout role as Casey Cooke in the M. Knight Shyamalan movie Split, as well as its follow-up Glass.

But she really catapulted to stardom in 2020 after playing troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. Her most recent roles include Olga in The Northman and Sandie in Last Night in Soho.

Tom Hardy – alfie solomons

Again, if you don’t know who Tom Hardy is you need to leave that rock, you’re under and touch some grass pronto. His character, Alfie Solomons, isn’t in many episodes of the series, but his electrifying on-screen chemistry with Murphy, combined with Solomon’s unpredictability and one-liners, makes him one of the most iconic and popular characters to come out of Peaky Blinders.

As for Hardy himself, he’s been in everything, including Venom, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Harry Kirton – Finn Shelby

23-year-old Harry Kirton is fairly new to the acting scene — but in his role as the young and naive Finn Shelby, he’s shown himself to be more than capable in scenes alongside veterans in the business.

Tommy tries to shield Finn from a lot of the wrongdoings surrounding the Shelbys, but this ultimately proves impossible.

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK.