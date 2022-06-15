Fargo season 5 release date speculation, cast, trailer, and more

What is the Fargo season 5 release date? Inspired by the Coen brothers’ 1996 film of the same name, Fargo has hooked all of us crime and drama lovers since the show debuted in 2014. Over the years, we have seen the anthology series deal with criminal organisations, betrayal, cover-ups, and a whole lot of murder. But, with each instalment giving us a new story, you may be wondering what illegal antics will be on display next for this gripping TV series.

As we said above, each season of Fargo presents a new mystery set in a different time period. In Fargo season 4, we travelled back to the 1950s and saw Chris Rock lead the Cannon Limited family – trying to survive the power struggle in Kansas City’s criminal underground. In season 1, we were flung into 2006 in Minnesota and witnessed Martin Freeman have to deal with homicide and deception.

In short, each entry to Fargo is widely different from the last, and as such, Fargo season 5 will feature a new plot that will undoubtedly shock and surprise viewers. In anticipation of the upcoming chapter, The Digital Fix has done some investigative work of its own. Here is everything you need to know about the Fargo season 5 release date, trailer, cast, and more.

Fargo season 5 release date speculation

So we have good news, and we have some bad news Fargo fans. The bad news is that currently, there is no set release date for Fargo season 5. However, the good news is that the next season is definitely on its way.

In February 2022, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier announced to Deadline that the greenlight for season 5 had been given, and that creator Noah Hawley and producer Warren Littlefield were excited to continue crafting the hit crime series.

“Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo,” Schrier said. “And we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series.”

Since development for the series has kicked off, we can assume that filming for Fargo season 5 will begin soon. It is also likely that the wait for the next chapter won’t be as long as the three-year gap between season 3 and season 4.

Season 4 of Fargo suffered through multiple cases of re-casting and filming hiccups, courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, since the pandemic isn’t completely halting productions anymore, and season 5 has already cast its central trio, there probably won’t be as many scheduling issues this time around (fingers crossed!)

Although this is just speculation, we are betting that Fargo season 5 will release sometime next year in 2023. We will be sure to update you as soon as we know more.

Fargo season 5 trailer speculation

There is no trailer for Fargo season 5 just yet ( I know, we are upset too). Considering that filming hasn’t officially kicked off, this probably won’t change anytime soon either, and, as heartbreaking as it may be, it is unlikely that we will see a teaser before 2023.

But, luckily, there are four seasons of Fargo for viewers to enjoy in the meantime. US readers can watch the crime series on FX. Our UK residents can enjoy Fargo season 4 on Channel 4.

Or both UK and US fans, you can also head over to Prime Video to purchase all the past seasons of Fargo. An entire season of Fargo on Amazon’s streaming service costs £9.99/$19.99, and a single episode of Fargo costs £2.49/$2.99.

Fargo season 5 plot speculation

Fargo is an anthology. This means that each season details a new story, and as such, working out future plotlines can be tricky. Basically, we can’t look towards past seasons or jump off any cliff-hangers that may have been left unresolved to try to piece together what future stories will look like.

However, thanks to statements from the crew, we at least know that the Fargo season 5 plot will take place in 2019 and feature some kidnapping.

Each season of Fargo is typically set in a different location and era from one another. In season 1, we saw Martin Freeman and Billy Bob Thornton get murderous in a 2006 crime spree. In season 4, the series took us to the ’50s with criminal organisations ruling over Kansas City.

It has been confirmed that Fargo season 5 will be set in Minnesota this time around, and in a 2022 press release the plot was teased: “when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

So yeah, it looks like captivity, abduction, and potential hostage by the ways of marriage scenarios may all be up to play in the next instalment. Sounds pretty on-brand for the violent and tense Fargo, doesn’t it?

In an interview with Deadline, Hawley, hinted that the next season won’t just be ‘contemporary’ but will also be extremely timely as it may address the global Covid-19 pandemic that kicked off back at the end of 2019.

“I don’t think anyone will write about Minnesota in the same way again after the events of the last couple of years,” he said. “It’s definitely not going back to ‘Oh, look at these jolly, carefree white folk in their small towns.'”

Hawley also suggested that Fargo season 5 may be the closing chapter of the entire series. “I have the germination of an idea, but there’s a lot of work that has to be done to make sure it’s worthy,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“Fargo has never really been a story where ‘this happens, then this happens, then this happens.’ There’s a lot more that goes into it, and the bar is high, and I certainly have no desire to be the last guy at the dance going, ‘Oh, it’s still good.'”

Fargo season 5 cast

Since Fargo is an anthology series, its cast changes from season to season. And, fortunately, we already know the three stars who will be leading Fargo season 5. And just like past seasons, they are all big and talented names in Hollywood.

In Fargo, we have seen A-listers sign up to the series, such as Martin Freeman, Ewan McGregor, and Kirstin Dunst, all taking on leading roles. Season 4 itself was packed with recognisable celebrities having Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw and Jessie Buckley leading the instalment.

Well, now, according to Collider, Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be taking over the reins for Fargo season 5. Temple is best known for her work on the hit comedy series Ted Lasso. Hamm similarly rose to stardom after appearing as Don Draper in the Emmy award-winning TV series Mad Men.

And finally, fans may recognise Leigh from her performance in Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight , which earned her an Oscar. As you can see, it is a pretty impressive line-up and seems on-brand for Fargo’s tendencies to cast top talent for its chapters.

We are sure more cast announcements will drop soon, as the central trio have now been settled. Be sure to keep your eye on this guide as we keep you up to date!