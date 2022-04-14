Reacher season 2 release date – when is the Amazon Prime series back?

When is Reacher season 2 out? Based on the Jack Reacher books by Lee Child, Reacher season 1 landed on Amazon Prime in 2022. And, just three days after its release on the streaming service, Reacher was renewed for a season 2. It’s not the first time we’ve seen Jack on our screens, as two action movies starring Tom Cruise came out in the 2010s. Reacher, the TV series, though, is a whole new look for the character, with 6 foot 2 Alan Ritchson taking on the role, a little closer to the 6 foot 5 described in the books.

Scripted by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora, season 1 saw the former military policeman battle against corrupt police officers, politicians, and businessmen after being wrongly imprisoned for a murder he did not commit. So, in order to clear his name, he had to take on a lot of bad guys.

The Original series quickly became one of Prime Video’s top five most-watched shows upon release in the US and globally. It comes as no surprise really then that Reacher got a season 2, and that’s what we’re here to talk about. From release date, to plot, to cast, here’s everything we know so far about Reacher season 2.

Reacher season 2 release date: When is Reacher season 2 out?

Reacher was renewed for season 2 on February 7 2022, but it’s a little too early to say when the release date will be. We can surmise that given a 2022 renewal, we’re likely looking at 2023.

Reacher actor Alan Ritchson revelled in the news on Instagram with a post to say, “Whoaaaaaa!!! This is incredible! Unlike Reacher, who chooses to say nothing, I’m simply speechless. In just our opening weekend, you’ve made Reacher on Prime one of Prime Video ‘most-watched shows EVER! That is insane.”

As far as any solid information on a Reacher season 2 release date, we’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear more.

Reacher season 2 trailer: Is there a Reacher season 2 trailer?

Unsurprisingly, with no release date, we also don’t have a trailer yet. It’s not clear whether the cast and crew are back filming yet, so it’s very unlikely we’ll have a trailer to share for a while. Be sure to check back periodically for the latest updates on Reacher season 2.

Reacher season 2 plot: What will happen in Reacher season 2?

Reacher season 1 was based on Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor, which sees Reacher arrested for a murder he did not commit in the quaint fictional town of Margrave, Georgia. The man was just trying to enjoy a slice of peach pie.

Luckily, Jack Reacher is an ex-army major with a lot of impressive skills that can help him out. The season unravels as he fights to prove his innocence in what fast becomes apparent is a deep-seated conspiracy centred on a currency counterfeiting syndicate.

Jack’s brother Joe, who works for the secret service, ends up embroiled in the situation and is killed, leaving Jack with another problem on his hands. By the end of the season, it’s all pretty much wrapped up, and the wrongdoers face their punishment, with Jack hitch-hiking off to someplace new and leaving Margrave behind.

So, whilst season 1 was based wholeheartedly on Lee Child’s first Reacher novel, it wouldn’t be wild to assume that season 2 will take a close look at his second novel, Die Trying. Or, if not that, one of the other 25 novels in the series.

There’s a lot of content for Amazon Prime to play with when it comes to our main man, Jack Reacher, and any fans of the books will have a good idea of what they have to look forward to.

Lee Child himself revealed his excitement for season 2’s formation in Amazon’s press release for the renewal, “I’m thrilled we’ll be working together again, for season two,” said Child. “This is very exciting news, and I can’t wait to get started. Reacher couldn’t be in better hands.”

Reacher season 2 cast: Who’s in Reacher season 2?

Considering Reacher season 1 was pretty much all wrapped up and tied with a bow, with Jack Reacher hitching a ride out of the area, it’s uncertain, aside from Alan Ritchson returning as Jack, who else we might expect from the cast of Reacher season 2.

We were treated to childhood flashbacks of Reacher taken from some of Child’s short stories and played by Maxwell Jenkins, so whether more of that is weaved into season 2, that could leave some room for his return.

While Reacher season 1 was in keeping with Killing Floor, one change was bringing in Jack Reacher’s friend, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), earlier than the books would have, to help explore more of Reacher’s back-story.

In an interview with the Metro, Lee Child discussed the reasons behind this, “We brought in Neagley, who is Reacher’s old sergeant and his best friend essentially. She appears in later books. She doesn’t appear in the Killing Floor book, but we brought her in to try and kind of characterise Reacher more.” This meant that viewers could see the introduction of more characters earlier than they might have anticipated.

Author Lee Child also popped up for a quick cameo in the Reacher season 1 finale, and he also had a cameo in both Jack Reacher movies, so it wouldn’t be a total surprise if he appeared in later Reacher seasons. As far as any solid cast members asides from Reacher, we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, whilst you're waiting for Reacher season 2, why not check out our lists of the best thriller movies and best adventure movies of all time?