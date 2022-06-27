Peaky Blinders movie release date speculation, cast details, and more

What is the Peaky Blinders movie release date? The hugely successful BBC drama series Peaky Blinders has developed an incredible cult following since its premiere way back in 2013. Fans have long clamoured for a movie adaptation to continue the story, and after the Peaky Blinders season 6 ending, the big screen is the only path left for the Shelby clan.

The TV series stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the leader of the titular Peaky Blinders gang who run the streets of Birmingham in the aftermath of World War I. The show, which also plays on the streaming service Netflix in the US, has seen an unbelievable array of talent added to the Peaky Blinders cast over the years, and people just can’t get enough of the flat cap family.

So, when can we expect the Peaky Blinders movie release date to be? We know the story of the Shelby clan will indeed be getting the silver screen treatment, but when will it happen, and who will be part of the cast? By the order of the Peaky Blinders, we have gathered all the intel you need.

Peaky Blinders movie release date speculation

While there is no Peaky Blinders movie release date planned just yet, creator Steven Knight has confirmed he plans to start shooting the movie in 2023. If that is the case, we would guess at a release in 2024 at some point.

Knight is currently in the middle of filming two different TV series, so it’s understandable that he’s a little busy for now. But, once those projects are out the way, his schedule looks pretty clear as it stands. We’re sure we will get some updates on this front soon enough.

Peaky Blinders movie plot speculation

Steven Knight told a panel at the BFI Film Festival in 2021 that the Peaky Blinders movie will be set in Birmingham, and will “probably be the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.” What that likely means is, Tommy Shelby’s journey will come to a proper conclusion once and for all.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Knight explained that the movie will “move the world on, and then once we’ve moved the world on into the Second World [War], we’ll see where that takes us.”

Just how deep into the territory of World War II the story goes, we’re not sure at the moment. We would expect the Peaky Blinders movie to take place somewhere between the mid-30s and the early-40s.

Judging by real-world events, too, we anticipate Oswald Mosely will play a big part in the Peaky Blinders movie, with the ongoing tensions between him and Shelby likely to form the basis of the plot.

Peaky Blinders movie cast speculation

No one has been added to the Peaky Blinders cast officially, but the one name we would bet our life on seeing is Cillian Murphy. It wouldn’t be Peaky Blinders without Tommy Shelby now, would it?

If our assumptions are correct, and Oswald Mosely does indeed have a part to play in the rest of the Peaky Blinders timeline, that would mean Sam Claflin is in line to reprise his role as the character.

To predict who else will join the cast would be nothing more than wild speculation. In an interview with The Guardian, Knight claimed huge names like Brad Pitt and even Snoop Dogg had approached him to get a role in Peaky Blinders, so you never know who could show up next.

That's all we've got on the Peaky Blinders movie for now. Once the project gets moving, we'll be able to learn a lot more, but until then, why not check out our guide to the Succession season 4 release date.