Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 release date? The thrilling prison drama kept viewers interested with a steady drip of complex characters, mature storytelling, and a solid narrative to boot.

The Jeremy Renner TV series focuses on Mike McLusky, a former prison inmate who now works as a middleman between police and criminals. As a Mayor-like figure, Mike tries to keep the peace between different factions in Kingstown, Michigan.

With two seasons under its belt, you may be wondering what the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 release date is. Here’s everything you might want to know about the release date, plot, cast, and more.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 release date speculation

As of March 2023 there is no Mayor of Kingstown season 3 release date because the series has not been renewed.

With Renner having suffered an accident earlier in 2023, it’s fair to say that the next season of the show is taking a backseat in favour of the MCU actor’s health. Season 2 has also not finished airing on Paramount Plus, so there is time for the streaming service to decide whether to order another season.

Of course, Renner’s recovery comes first, and deciding on another season or not isn’t the big picture right now.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 cast speculation

There is no official cast list for Mayor of Kingstown season 3, but Jeremy Renner would be expected to return.

Renner plays the main character, so if a season 3 goes ahead in the future Renner would probably return, but this is just speculation and there’s no way of knowing when or if Renner wants to continue in the role especially given the disruption to his career.

It’s also thought that series co-creator, with Taylor Sheridan, and star Hugh Dillon would return, alongside Kyle Chandler as Mitch McLusky, Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky, and Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky. This is purely speculation until season 3 is greenlit.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 plot speculation

There is no official plot synopsis for Mayor of Kingstown season 3, but the series’ creators say they have a plan.

Speaking with ComicBook in January 2023 about the drama series future post-season 2, Dillon revealed, “we had 10 years to construct it. So yeah, we’ve got a big future planned for Mayor.”

Season 2 has honed in on the aftermath of a prison riot, and we’ll have to see where it leaves us off after its finale, episode 10, and whether it explicitly lays the groundwork for season 3’s story.

And that’s all we know about Mayor of Kingstown season 3. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Paramount Plus, so you have time to catch up on the events of season 2 ahead of its finale on March 19th. Details are sparse right now, but be sure to check back as we learn new information.

