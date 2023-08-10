Painkiller season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is the Painkiller season 2 release date? The 2023 drama series premiered on August 10 and is the latest piece of media to hone in on the disastrous opioid epidemic in the United States, through the eyes of culprits, victims, and investigators.

Is Painkiller‘s premise rung a bell for many folks, with it being new on Netflix but not anywhere else, because it’s the same broad concept as Dopesick, the Michael Keaton-fronted Apple TV Plus show that was touted as one of the best drama series on that streaming service.

In our Painkiller ending explained we go over exactly how the series finishes, but you may be wondering if there’s a Painkiller season 2 release date coming. Here’s what we know from the available information.

Painkiller season 2 release date speculation

Painkiller is a limited series, so it’s unlikely Netflix will order another season. As things stand, there’s no season 2 release date.

Limited series occasionally turn into standard television shows, so it’s not totally out of the question, but it seemed like a self-contained story that explored what it wanted to.

Who’s in the Painkiller season 2 cast?

If a season 2 of Painkiller happened, which is unlikely, we’d expect star Matthew Broderick to return as Richard Sackler in the cast.

Major spoiler ahead for season 1, you’ve been warned! One person who likely wouldn’t return is Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger. Glen, after struggling with his addiction throughout season 1, experienced an overdose in the finale. Although we didn’t get explicit confirmation he couldn’t be revived or survive, we believe the character is sadly dead — a sobering reminder of the lives lost to the crisis.

We don’t think more episodes are coming, but here’s our best guesstimate of the lineup if they are.

Potential Painkillers season 2 cast list:

Uzo Aduba as Edie

Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler

Sam Anderson as Raymond Sackler

Carolina Bartczak as Lily Kryger

Tyler Ritter as John Brownlee

John Ales as Dr. Gregory Fitzgibbons

Ron Lea as Bill Havens

Ana Cruz Kayne as Brianna Ortiz

West Duchovny as Shannon Schaeffer

Jack Mulhern as Tyler Kryger

Dina Shihabi as Britt

John Rothman as Mortimer Sackler

John Murphy as Michael Friedman

What is Painkiller season 2 about?

If season 2 were to happen, we imagine it would explore the fallout of Glen’s overdose as well as the continued devastation the opioid crisis caused.

Season 1 covered the stories of perpetrators, people who suffered unjustly, and the impact of the crisis, and ended with the message that hurt is still ongoing for many people today. Should Netflix feel the need to do more, it would surely continue in the same vein, perhaps taking more of an angle with the corruption and lawsuits.

Painkiller season 2 trailer

There is no Painkiller season 2 trailer because a second installment has not been greenlit. If it were to be, we’d expect a trailer no sooner than late 2024.

If a new season was produced, the ongoing 2023 Writers Strike and the Actors Strike would probably delay things. There isn’t a lot of behind the scenes content out there, but you can revisit the season 1 trailer above, if you’d like.

Where can I watch Painkiller season 2?

Painkiller season 2 would likely stream on Netflix, but it’s not currently available anywhere as there is no season 2.

Painkiller is a Netflix original. Unless another network decides to pick up the show, which we don’t see happening, there won’t be any new episodes streaming anywhere. Don’t worry, we’ve got a huge list of the best TV series of all time to watch instead.

How many episodes will be in Painkiller season 2?

We imagine Painkiller season 2 would have six episodes, like the first. But as of right now, no second season has been greenlit.

In traditional limited series fashion, six-eight episodes sound about right for a second season of a drama like this. Particularly with its big-name stars like Matthew Broderick.

