Warrior Nun season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is the Warrior Nun season 3 release date? It’s a little hard to believe we’re even talking about this, but recent announcements have put season 3 of the demon-fighting series back on the table.

Warrior Nun was originally canceled, but its devotees seem to have won the prize of a continuation after the successful Save Warrior Nun fan campaign. One of the best fantasy series on Netflix, the sisterhood’s fate is up in the air, but we’ve read the scripture on the potential paths.

So, what the hell is going on? Will it be picked up by one of the best streaming services? Is there a confirmed Warrior Nun season 3 release date? Who in the Warrior Nun cast will sign on again? Here are all the slivers of information available on our favorite nuns and their halo-bearer.

Warrior Nun season 3 release date speculation

We suspect Warrior Nun has been picked up by another streaming service or network. If so, we likely wouldn’t see season 3 until 2026, at least. Simon Barry confirmed the story will continue in some form.

Showrunner Simon Barry’s tweet, seen above, seems to indicate a season 3 is coming. But it’s worth noting there are wrinkles to this: the cast may no longer have contracts in place, so there’s no assurance the series will continue in the same vein. Additionally, he could be alluding to an animated show, comic book, or some other continuation. Personally, we think a shortened final season or 90-minute special is the most likely.

Netflix has not moved an inch since it canceled the show in late 2022, and we doubt they would renew Warrior Nun given the fact that fans and crew have been openly critical of the studio, so we imagine it’ll be elsewhere. Also, there is a Writers Strike going on, this will delay progress.

He did, however, also tweet out a link to warriornunsaved.com, which, as you can see in the image below, is counting down to something. Bet your holy water we’ll be back to update you when the clock reaches 00:00:00:00.

Warrior Nun season 3 cast speculation

We imagine at least some of the original Warrior Nun cast, particularly Kristina Tonteri-Young, would be back for season 3 but there’s no confirmation.

We say Tonteri-Young (Beatrice in the show) because we, unfortunately, do see a potential future where series lead Alba Baptista doesn’t return. The season 2 finale saw her character, Ava, be sent off to another dimension, so if issues with her contract or other obligations arise, there’s wiggle room for season 3 to either bring her back in a more limited capacity than originally planned or focus on someone else.

Of course, we want everyone back, but we feel confident Tonteri-Young, who spent a lot of time promoting the show, would be the sure thing. Supporting characters, like the absent Shotgun Mary could even lead a spin-off or prequel if that’s how things pan out. Below is our wishful thinking.

The possible Warrior Nun season 3 cast list:

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion

Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila

Meena Rayann as Yasmine Amunet

What is Warrior Nun season 3 about?

If Warrior Nun season 3 goes ahead, we think it will follow Beatrice and the sisters battling evil while waiting for any sign of Ava’s return.

The season 2 finale was a big hitter, with multiple losses, expansions of the mythology, and Ava’s sacrifice which forced her to take a leap of faith through the Ark portal in the hopes she can heal from her mortal wounds there.

After the loss of Ava and her repressed lifestyle within the OCS, Beatrice decides to depart while the other sisters begin training new nuns. Lilith warned Ava and Beatrice a “holy war” would ensue, so we imagine season 3’s plot would further that thread.

But in the very last shot of season 2, we saw Ava’s divinium sword glow. When Ava was channeling its power in the past, her sword would light up. This little moment was surely a tease that Ava is out there somewhere, possibly trying to get back. We know time functions differently on the other side of the Ark, so season 3 would likely develop her character accordingly.

Is there a Warrior Nun season 3 trailer?

There is no Warrior Nun season 3 trailer, and we don’t expect one for at least a couple of years. Season 3 has not begun production or been officially greenlit.

Seasons 1 and 2 both got full trailers and should a new installment come from a different service or network, we’ll surely get a season 3 trailer too. In the meantime, check out the incredible stunt work from the church brawl in season 2 in the clip above.

Where can I watch Warrior Nun season 3?

We doubt Warrior Nun season 3 would stream on Netflix, so we’ll have to wait and see if another streaming service or TV network revives the story.

We have zero faith (even less than Ava) that we’ll see any more OSC on new on Netflix schedules. As for the other options, we guess a different streaming service would be more probable than a traditional network. And on that note, we don’t foresee any physical media following the potential release.

How many episodes will Warrior Nun season 3 have?

We think Warrior Nun will have a shortened season 3, perhaps with just three episodes, or a standalone movie-length final episode.

The fact of the matter is, Netflix didn’t feel enough people were watching the show. So, we don’t expect another platform to budget for the same or more than the eight episodes that season 2 had. We suspect something similar to the A League of Their Own season 2 release date will occur — a short goodbye to wrap the story up and make the whole affair sting a little less.

We can’t stream any new episodes right now, but do you know what you can stream in celebration of all the recent good news? You guessed it — 10 points for House Bambola. If you said Hymn for Her, we love that too, but it’s not the vibe for this moment.

That’s all for now, but we do have lists of the best TV series of all time and guides to other shows we definitely don’t want to be canceled, like the Arcane season 2 release date. We also have some thoughts on why the XO Kitty bisexual storyline is groundbreaking.