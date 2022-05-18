Outlander season 7 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

When is the Outlander season 7 release date? Based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander can only really be described as a time-travelling sensation. Since releasing on Starz in 2014, viewers have been hooked on the historical TV series that’s never failed to entertain us.

Any longtime Outlander fan will know that life is never simple for the Fraser family, and following the season 6 finale, our hopeful settlers have found themselves in danger once more. In the last season, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) were separated once again and the American Revolution looms on the horizon. With so much tension, it is understandable why TV enthusiasts are dying to know what happens next in the drama series.

Luckily Outlander season 7 is already confirmed and on its way. So ahead of the upcoming release, we have done some timeline examination to bring you the inside scoop straight from the 1700s. Here is everything you need to know about the Outlander season 7 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Outlander season 7 release date speculation

There is no set release date for Outlander season 7, but since filming for the next instalment has now officially kicked off in Scotland, that fact may change soon.

That’s right, after the 21-month gap between Outlander season 5 and Outlander season 6, it looks like the time-travelling series’ schedule has picked up the pace and is moving at full steam ahead.

Starz told Deadline that filming for the series is scheduled to end in a few months and that fans can expect an Outlander season 7 release date either in late 2022 or early 2023.

Fingers crossed that the show comes out sooner rather than later! Either way, we will be keeping our eyes peeled for any developments.

How many episodes will be in Outlander season 7?

Outlander season 7 is going to be a big chapter and will consist of a whopping 16 episodes. Since the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in season 6 having to be shortened to eight episodes, Starz is making up for the lost time with an extended new instalment (yay).

Speaking with Digital Spy, Caitriona Balfe explained why season 7 features some extra episodes. “What we did was we took the four episodes that we would have filmed [for season six], and we are now having them at the beginning of season seven, so season seven is going to be a 16 episode season,” Balfe said.

On-demand: Best streaming services

“I think in that way, we are still able to do Outlander in the way we’ve always been able to do it; we take our time, we allow the story to unfold…”.

After the ‘droughtlander,’ TV viewers had to face last year, more episodes of the historical drama are a welcomed development, so we aren’t complaining.

Outlander season 7 plot speculation

Although we don’t know the official plot synopsis for Outlander season 7, we do know that it is based on the seventh book in the series, An Echo in the Bone. With that in mind, we can begin to piece together what the upcoming chapter will look like.

On her website Gabaldon gives the following synopsis of the novel: “This book has four major storylines: Jamie and Claire; Roger and Brianna (and family); Lord John and William; and Young Ian, all intersecting in the nexus of the American Revolution—and all of them with sharp points.”

Star-crossed lovers: Best romance movies

According to the book, we will still be following the Fraser family in the 1700s, smack bang during the American Revolution, with Jamie finding himself heavily involved in the war as time goes on too. In fact, if all goes according to the novel’s plans, our dashing hero will end up on the opposing side of the battlefield facing his dear old friend Lord John and Lord John’s ‘son’ (cough, cough) William.

However, it should also be noted that the Netflix series isn’t known for being exactly 100% faithful to the Outlander literary timeline. Sorry avid readers, but like with the past seasons of Outlander, we don’t know the exact part of the novel that will be adapted for the series. It is likely that sections from the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, and the eighth book, Written In My Own Heart’s Blood, will appear in some aspect too.

But saying all that, we are confident that Outlander season 7 will feature more of Jamie’s secret son William Ransom, who we last saw as a young child. It has been confirmed that the character of William will be making his big return as a full-grown adult, still unaware of who his true father is…for now anyway. In May 2022, it was announced that Charles Vandervaart would portray the grown-up William on the small screen.

So it is also likely that the series will follow this plotline seen in the book and follow the character as he joins the British Army in order to help calm the tensions in the American Colonies. Executive producer Maril Davis issued a statement to Digital Spy regarding Vandervaart joining the cast of Outlander season 7 as William.

Get ready for battle: Best war movies

“The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see,” Davis said. “Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process, and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi-layered journey.”

Of course, when we talk about the plot for Outlander season 7, we also have to look at all the unanswered questions left by season 6 too, and the pretty big cliffhanger the series left us with. In season 6, episode 8, we see Claire and Jamie fighting to protect their home; however, they cannot stop the townsfolk from demanding that Claire go on trial for the murder of Tom Christie’s daughter, Malva.

If Claire is found guilty, she will be executed, so it is up to Jamie to figure out a prison break before it is too late. Obviously, the next season will see this freedom attempt and will also have to reveal who really killed Malva.

The next season will also have to dive into the significance of time traveller Wendigo Donner’s comeback and how it will affect the family. And speaking on family, in the last season, Brianna announced she was pregnant again, which means she and Rodger will have to buckle down and make some decisions on how they will want to raise their children going forward.

So, yeah, needless to say, the Fraser family is in for a drama-filled and action-packed instalment. We will keep you posted as more updates come in.

Outlander season 7 cast speculation

It will come as a shock to no one to hear that the main cast will be back for Outlander season 7. That means that Sam Heughan will return as Jamie, Caitriona Balfe will be back as a Claire, Sophie Skelton as Brianna, and Richard Rankin as Brianna’s husband, Rodger Mackenzie.

Through space and time: Best sci-fi series

There will also undoubtedly be some recurring faces in the next season following the ending of season 6, such as Brennan Martin as Wendigo Donner, and of course, John Bell as Young Ian.

Here is the expected cast list for Outlander season 7:

Sam Heughan (as Jamie Fraser)

Caitriona Balfe (as Claire Fraser)

Sophie Skelton (as Brianna Mackenzie)

Richard Rankin (as Roger Mackenzie)

John Bell (as Young Ian)

Lauren Lyle (as Marsali)

Caitlin O’Ryan (as Lizzie)

Cesar Domboy (as Fergus)

Alexander Vlahos (as Allan Christie)

Mark Lewis Jones (as Tom Christie)

David Berry (as Lord John)

Charles Vandervaart ( as William Ransom)

Brennan Martin (as Wendigo Donner)

In terms of the new faces joining the Outlander family, as we mentioned above, Charles Vandervaart will be making his Outlander debut as the grown-up William too. However, currently, Vandervaart is the only fresh face to be confirmed for the upcoming season. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked as we gather more cast updates.

And there you have it! Everything we know about the Outlander season 7 release date. If you are still after more content, here are our guides on how to watch Outlander season 6, and everything we know about The Great season 3.