Where is Outlander filmed? The drama series following the love story of Jamie and Claire, as well as conflicts throughout history, is in its seventh season. And oh boy, aren’t those locations beautiful?

Outlander has been set in a few different locations, Scotland being the main one, but if you’re wondering where it is actually shot, we have the answers.

Once you’ve learned how to watch Outlander season 7, dig into these stunning vistas with the Outlander filming locations.

Where is Outlander filmed?

Most of Outlander was filmed in Scotland, using historic locations for outdoor shoots such as Kinloch Rannoch and Doune Castle.

Lots of studio shooting took place in Wardpark Studios near Glasgow, but the series also makes use of many important places in the country’s history for locations in the show, including Midhope Castle, Linlithgow Palace, and more.

This is great because Scotland has received a boost in tourism with many viewers becoming interested in the real locations. Wardpark Studios is also devoted to Outlander and has created over 100 production jobs in the area.

Craigh na Dun filming location

The story starts with Kinloch Rannoch, which was used for the Craigh na Dun site — the most iconic Outlander location. The stone circle that first sent Claire back to 1743 in the series took inspiration from the Callanish Stone Circle on the Isle of Lewis. The hill where the stones are in the show is located near Kinloch Rannoch.

Castle Leoch filming location

Doune Castle is a stand-in for the series’ Castle Leoch. The real castle is thought to have been damaged during the war for Scottish independence and was rebuilt in the 14th century.

Suddenly, we feel like we’re in need of a vacation… For more on the epic series, find out how many episodes of Outlander season 7 are there, read our Outlander season 7 review, or our Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin interview. Or, sink into other great small-screen adventures with the best TV series of all time and the best fantasy series. We’ve also got a similar guide on the Virgin River filming locations.