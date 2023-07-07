Who dies in Outlander season 7? We’re in the penultimate chapter of the time travel drama based on the series of books, so now is the time for big shocks.

Outlander is no stranger to killing characters off as the Frasers are living in a time without modern medicine and with brutal conflict and poor treatment of minorities. So, once you’ve had a look at the Outlander release schedule and read our Outlander season 7 review, dig into these spoilers.

Here’s a list of everyone who dies in Outlander season 7, up-to-date with the latest episodes. We’ll add new names as they get axed, chopped, or otherwise removed from the story. We’re also sticking to series regulars and recurring characters, to keep our focus on the characters you know.

Who dies in Outlander season 7?

Mrs. Bug was killed by Ian Fraser in Outlander season 7 episode 3, she is the only major character death in season 7 so far.

Ian shot Mrs. Bug, killing her. The young man mistakenly thought she was Mr. Bug coming back to the ashes of the house to recover the looted Jacobite gold.

Everyone who dies in Outlander season 7 list:

Mrs. Bug

