Outer Range cast and characters — who stars in Prime Video’s Western?

Who’s in the Outer Range cast? The Western genre has evolved far more than people give it credit for. We’re literally decades away from the John Wayne movies of old, yet the Western is still fertile ground when it comes to unique, imaginative storytelling.

No recent show encapsulates that better than Outer Range, a Neo-Western sci-fi series that follows Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher who discovers a giant void on the edge of his property. What’s on the other side of this hole, and what does it have to do with the strange young woman who shows up around the same time? These are the questions that occupied one of the best Amazon Prime series around.

Thankfully, Outer Range season 2 has since been officially confirmed, so who will return to TV’s strangest ongoing mystery? The Digital Fix has got you covered with everything you need to know about the Outer Range cast and characters ahead of next season of the best Western series outside of Yellowstone.

The main Outer Range Cast

Here’s all the main players in the Outer Range cast, from the Abbott family themselves to their friends and foes.

The main Outer Range cast:

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Imogen Poots as Autumn

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Royal Abbott does everything he can to keep his family safe, whether he’s protecting them from people out to steal his property or the darker secrets that threaten their lives thanks to the appearance of this strange void on his land.

Josh Brolin is a screen icon, whether he’s starring in the best drama movies like Inherent Vice and No Country For Old Men or popcorn fare like Dune, Deadpool 2 or the Avengers movies (where he played the best Marvel villain, Thanos). And don’t forget, Brolin also received an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in 2008’s Milk, a biopic based on the life and death of gay rights activist Harvey Milk.

Imogen Poots as Autumn

Autumn’s arrival brings a ton of questions and real danger for Abbott after she stumbles upon him throwing a dead body into the void. As the first season progresses, her connections to this hole and the secrets that Abbott hides become more and more perilous.

Who knew that a guest role on TV’s Casualty in 2004 would mark the beginning of Imogen Poots’ career in Hollywood? But here we are, almost two decades later, celebrating an enviable run that’s included everything from horrors like 28 Weeks Later and Vivarium to the Oscar-winning Anthony Hopkins vehicle, The Father.

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Cecilia Abbott, Royal’s wife, holds the Abbott family together, and it’s safe to say that Abbott would be lost without her. Together, they can face anything, although Cecilia’s religious beliefs do sometimes friction between the pair.

Lili Taylor has one of those faces you know even if you can’t place where you saw her, and that’s because she’s been in a ton of films and shows dating all the way back 1988. Alongside the Emmy nominations she nabbed for work in X-Files, American Crime and Six Feet Under, Taylor has also starred in some of the best horror movies such as The Conjuring and The Haunting, as well as earlier films like Mystic Pizza and Say Anything.

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Perry Abbott, the older Abbott brother, is grieving his wife Rebecca after she mysteriously disappeared years earlier. The ensuing trauma leads to an unforgivable act that puts his whole family in danger. But then Perry meets Autumn, and an even more dangerous connection develops…

Early on in his career, Tom Pelphrey won two Emmy awards for the role of Jonathan Randall on CBS’s Guiding Light. Since then, he’s become a small-screen fixture, delivering intense performances in shows like Banshee, Netflix’s Ozark, and even the much maligned Marvel series Iron Fist where he played the incredibly unlikeable character Ward Meachum.

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

The youngest Abbott son is fiercely protective of his family, even to his detriment it turns out when his brother Perry does something illegal that puts Rhett in hot water.

Lewis Pullman (AKA: Bill Pullman’s son) has starred in a number of Hollywood flicks in recent years, including Bad Times at the El Royal and Top Gun: Maverick. His lead role in The Strangers: Prey at Night probably helped him secure another horror lead role, this time in James Wan’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s classic, Salem’s Lot.

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk

Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk is currently in the middle of running for local sheriff when she gets caught up in all the Abbott drama, both supernatural and otherwise. Considering everything she’s going through, Joy does her best, but this wouldn’t be easy for anyone to handle, especially in a small town setting.

Tamara Podemski first grabbed our attention with stellar work in early indie films such as The Lesser Blessed and Four Sheets to the Wind, the latter of which landed her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Female in 2007. Since then, Podemski has also appeared in the FX series Reservation Dogs and HBO’s Run alongside Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson.

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson

Wayne Tillerson has always known about the void, so he’s hellbent on doing everything he can to take the Abbott’s land out from under them. Underlying health issues are what hold him back here though, rather than any moral scruples.

Will Patton’s filmography is just as enviable as that of his co-star Josh Brolin. After starring in classic films like Remember the Titans, Armageddon, Gone in 60 Seconds, Patton continues to find success in more recent endeavors like the unstoppable Yellowstone series and 2020’s highly acclaimed Minari, as well as Outer Range, of course.

Everyone in the Outer Range Cast

If you’re looking for the lowdown on the entire Outer Range cast, from the main faces to all the supporting stars,we’ve got you covered.

Everyone in the Outer Range cast:

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Imogen Poots as Autumn

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson

Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson

Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson

Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares

Olive Abercrombie as Amy Abbott

Deirdre O’Connell as Patricia Tillerson

Kristen Connolly as Rebecca Abbott

Matthew Maher as Deputy Matt

MorningStar Angeline as Martha Hawk

Matt Lauria as Trevor Tillerson

Hank Rogerson as Kirkland Miller

Kevin Chamberlin as Karl Cleaver

That’s the Outer Range cast! For more on drama set in the country, why not get to know the Yellowstone cast or the 1883 cast? You can also take a look at our guides for Yellowstone season 5 part 2, as well as the Lawmen: Bass Reeves release date.

Elsewhere, we’ve got a guide for everything new on Amazon Prime this month, as well as features on why the Western has always been a genre for women too, and what to do now that Yellowstone is breaking up with you.