Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer adds Alden Ehrenreich and David Krumholtz to cast

OK, we were half joking before when we said Christopher Nolan needed to be stopped, but the casting situation for his upcoming movie based on a true story, Oppenheimer, is really getting out of hand now! Nolan has already assembled pretty much every actor in Hollywood for the movie, but has now added Star Wars actor Alden Ehrenreich, and fellow Hail, Caesar star, David Krumholtz, to the incredible cast of Oppenheimer.

The drama movie, which will explore the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American scientist who helped to create the atomic bomb, is set for release at some point in 2023. With the size of this cast, and the undoubtedly huge scale production Nolan is undertaking, they better get a move on with filming!

Ehrenreich, who played the legendary Star Wars character Han Solo in the 2018 science fiction movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Krumholtz, who has appeared in comedy movies such as Sausage Party and Superbad, join a glittering cast which already boasts the likes of MCU stars Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh.

Within the last couple of weeks, it was announced that Stranger Things actor Matthew Modine had joined the cast, as well as The Boys star Jack Quaid, and Dane DeHaan, who played Spider-Man villain Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy will play the leading role, with Emily Blunt starring opposite as Oppenheimer’s wife. Rounding out the impressive cast is Josh Hartnett, Matt Damon, Benny Safdie, and No Time to Die villain Rami Malek.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on Oppenheimer began this month in Mexico. It is not currently known who Ehrenreich or Krumholtz will be playing in the thriller movie, as is the case for a large section of the cast.