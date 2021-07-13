The Boys season 3 trailer, release date and everything else we know

Since it premiered in 2019, Amazon Prime’s The Boys has really made a name for itself as one of the best comic book adaptations on TV. It’s taken the genre to ruder, more violent, and disgustingly filthy new levels. So far, viewers have been treated to two whole seasons of craziness, and unsurprisingly, they’re ready for more.

Based on the comic written by Garth Ennis and drawn by Darick Robertson, showrunner Eric Kripke has created a unique show that subverts the traditional expectations of the superhero genre and has fans hungry for more. Fortunately, there’s a whole lot more in the works with new storylines, more fighting, and more Supes. We don’t know if you wanted more NSFW content, but you’re certainly going to get it.

So, we’ve put together a guide to all things The Boys season 3 for you. Will poor Hughie have done any more murders? What evil thing will Vought do next? Will we have to endure any more from the Love Sausage? There’s only one way to find out…

When is The Boys season 3 set for release?

First things first, we do know that The Boys has been renewed, and we can expect a season three.

We also can confirm that filming started back in February with Jack Quaid, aka Hughie Campell, tweeting from the set.

Eric Kripke also posted a gold Homelander statue to mark the beginning of production.

Unfortunately, though, in terms of a release date, it’s not looking likely to be revealed just yet.

Given that the team are still filming, 2021 seems pretty much ruled out. If we do a bit of sleuthing and cast our minds back to the fact that season one came out all in one go in July 2019, and season two was released weekly between September and October 2020 then… we’re still not any better off.

And there’s no point asking the team on social media, as they joke, “Every time you ask when season 3 is coming out the release date moves back one day. See you in 2033!”

Every time you ask when season 3 is coming out the release date moves back one day. See you in 2033! — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) June 18, 2021

Don’t worry, it’ll be earlier than 2033.

What’s The Boys Season 3 about?

Spoilers up ahead!

Like any good cliffhanger finale, season two ended with a multitude of questions hanging in the balance. What’s congresswoman Victoria Neuman up to? Did we really just witness the demise of Stormfront? What will Homelander do next (after, uh-hum, well, you know…)?

Whilst little has been revealed about the actual plot of season three and no teaser trailers or first looks are in sight, we do at least know one thing – the title of episode six is Herogasm.

Eric Kripke revealed to fans that he has risen to the challenge of tackling one of the comics most bloody, violent, and risque storylines. Which, to be fair, is something he’s become very familiar with by this point.

In terms of plot for the rest of season 3, Kripke spoke to Deadline, revealing this series will look more towards the history of superheroes. “A big element of the comics actually are flashbacks to World War II and Vietnam. I always really loved it because you got to see how the superhero phenomenon didn’t just affect the present, but how it affected parts of the past as well.”

More bloody supes: The X-Men movies in order

Speaking to GamesRadar, executive producer Seth Rogen also spoke a little about the endgame, “Eric does have an ending in mind that he likes and is working towards. But I do also know how fluid these things are. I know some of my favourite shows were not plotted out incredibly specifically, but, to my knowledge, he has an endgame in sight and an ideal number of seasons in his head.”

There’s also a The Boys spin-off in the works, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, about a college of young superheroes run by Vought International. So, perhaps this season might point itself to gearing up that for launch. Although, at this point, it’s all speculation.

Who’s in The Boys season 3?

The Boys season 3 will see a return of most of the big names:

Antony Starr as Homelander

Jack Quaid as Hughie Cambell

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Erin Moriarty as Annie/Starlight

Jessie T Usher as A-Train

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Nate Mitchell as Black Noir

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

Tomer Kapon as Frenchie

Whether Stormfront (Aya Cash) will be re-joining the cast remains a mystery.

But, let’s talk about who’s new.

As mentioned in the plot, Kripke’s looking to the past with flashbacks to World War II and Vietnam and a big part of those flashbacks, in relation to the comics, is Soldier Boy, the very first Vought superhero who was around in that era. He’s kind of like Vought’s answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America.

And they’ve cast a Soldier Boy for season 3 in the form of Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles.

On Twitter, one of the only first looks we’ve been treated to so far is Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy super suit.

Variety has also confirmed that The X-Files’s (one of the best TV series around) Laurie Holden will be joining the cast in a recurring role as the Crimson Countess, who, according to the comics, has links to both Stormfront and Soldier Boy.

And finally, we’ve got the following new names joining the cast:

Katia Winter as Lil Nina (Dexter, Sleepy Hollow)

Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder (The Boondock Saints)

Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic (Nancy Drew)

Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk (Revenge)

That’s all we’ve got for now.

