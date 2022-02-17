Stranger Things season 4 split into two parts, first coming to Netflix in May

What a journey it has been for Stranger Things! The sci-fi series well and truly broke the internet when it hit streaming service Netflix back in 2016, and has become a cornerstone of popular culture ever since. But now, the end is in sight, as season 4 of the hit Netflix TV series arrives this year, and we have found out today that the upcoming season will be split into two volumes.

In a series of tweets on February 17, 2022, Netflix confirmed the release date for the hotly-anticipated fourth season of the show. Alongside this, a letter from the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, indicated that season 4 will be the penultimate season for the series, meaning season 5 will be the last we see of the Stranger Things gang.

It’s certainly been a long time coming! With season 3 airing in July 2019, which means by the time season 4 does arrive, we will have waited three whole years for the return to Hawkins. But, good (and stranger) things come to those who wait!

According to the Duffer Brothers, season 4 ended up being so long that they have made the decision to split into two parts, or ‘volumes’. We now know that season 4 volume 1 will drop on Netflix on May 27, 2022, with volume 2 arriving on July 1, 2022.

We also have a couple of cool posters to whet our appetite in the meantime, which appear to set all of our beloved main characters on a chaotic course to face their nemesis in the upside down. But, who will make it out of season 4 alive?

Well, what we do know is, the journey won’t end with season 4, as was the original plan. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that there will be a fifth season of Stranger Things, and that season 5 will in fact be the conclusion to the main saga.

While season 5 should be the end of Stranger Things as we know it, there are of course spin-off projects in the works at Netflix, though it remains to be seen who, or what, they will entail.