The Boys star Jack Quaid joins Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

At this rate, you, dear reader, may be cast in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Jack Quaid, of The Boys and Scream 5, has joined the cast of the upcoming drama movie, though his role is a mystery.

Deadline reports the news, stating that Quaid has joined as an as-yet-undisclosed character. He’s part of what’s swiftly becoming one of the biggest ensemble casts of Nolan’s filmography. Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, and Josh Hartnett are all already attached, with Cillian Murphy set to play the eponymous scientist.

Drawing from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, the thriller movie will cover Oppenheimer’s career up to, and including, his time as the head of one of the labs involved in the Manhattan Project. Famously, it was under his guidance that the atomic bomb was built, with the Trinity Test being the first live detonation. We don’t know exactly how much of Oppenheimer’s life will be covered, but the Manhattan Project is likely to be the focus.

Quaid is currently riding a high in his career. He stars as Hughie, the lead in Prime Video’s superhero sci-fi series, The Boys, which is about to return for its third season. He just popped up as part of Scream 5, too.

Oppenheimer marks the start of a new era for Nolan, who left his longtime distributor Warner Bros in 2021. He reportedly chose Universal as his home for this production because of the generous deal he secured, netting him a large budget, 100-day theatrical window, and more.

Currently, Oppenheimer is set for release on July 21, 2023. At this rate, your neighbours could be joining the cast – do drop us a line if so!