Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer adds Dane Dehaan to growing cast

Somebody stop Christopher Nolan! He’s making another movie and he has assembled a cast that is well and truly blowing our minds! The Dark Knight director’s upcoming drama movie Oppenheimer, which tells the story of the creator of the atomic bomb, already has an incredible cast, and now it has been reported that Dane DeHaan has joined the production.

Not content with already having put together a line-up of ridiculously impressive talent such as Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and MCU star Robert Downey Jr in the cast, Nolan has now added The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Dane Dehaan to the most stacked cast list in Hollywood right now.

The biopic, which is set for release in 2023, will see Nolan tackle real-life events once again, after his work on the war movie Dunkirk back in 2017. With a cast like this, and the obvious talents of the filmmaker himself, Oppenheimer is surely set to be one of the most-anticipated, and probably best, movies of next year.

Dane DeHaan, who broke through way back in 2012 in the hit action movie Chronicle, went on to play Spider-Man villain Green Goblin opposite Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Since then, he has endured a mixed string of projects on the big screen, and has more recently found success in various TV series projects.

For an actor who once showed great promise, we can only hope that this currently unknown role in Christopher Nolan’s latest epic can be a big return to form for DeHaan. And, he’s certainly in good company.

Alongside the aforementioned roster of talent, we can also expect to see No Time To Die villain Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, and Benny Safdie. Cillian Murphy is set to play the titular theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is dubbed the father of the atomic bomb. A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt will play his wife, Katherine.

Christopher Nolan has written the script, and will direct, and he brings with him a whole host of familiar faces behind the camera. Hoyte Van Hoytema will once again control the camera for Nolan, as director of photography, and The Book of Boba Fett composer, Ludwig Göransson, will create the musical score. Nolan’s long-time collaborator, Jennifer Lame, will be the film’s editor.