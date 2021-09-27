How to watch No Time To Die – can you stream the new James Bond movie?

How can you watch No Time To Die? Shaken, not stirred, but more than a little bit delayed, the new James Bond movie is finally arriving on our screens this October. Daniel Craig’s last outing as MI6’s finest agent, the spy movie looks to be an epic conclusion to his tenure in the role, placing him against Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin for the fate of the world.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the thriller movie, from a script by he, Robert Wade, Neal Purvis, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. On top of being a swansong for Craig, it’s the 25th film in the James Bond continuity from Eon Productions, making it a landmark entry to the canon.

When, exactly, can you lay eyes on it? And by what means? Sure, it’s in cinemas, but is there the option to stream it? If so, when? Consider us your personal Q for all things about when and where you can see the latest James Bond instalment, including all pertinent information. The only thing we can’t do is give you a fancy Aston Martin to watch it in – sorry.

How do I watch No Time To Die?

You can see No Time To Die exclusively in theatres from September 30 in the UK, and October 8 in the US. After a long series of delays, stretching back to November 2019, the adventure movie is finally opening in major regions, with the world premiere scheduled to take place in London on September 28.

As of now, you can pre-book seats in cinemas across Britain and the US to see it. The release is wide, providing plenty of options on venue if you’re looking to check it out.

Can I stream No Time To Die?

Unfortunately no, not while it’s in theatres. No time to Die is only playing on the big screen for the time being. However, the theatrical window may indeed wind up being shorter than expected. Amazon acquired MGM, the distributor behind all Eon’s films, earlier this year, making a release on streaming service Amazon Prime inevitable.

When that happens is still in the air, and James Bond’s producers have maintained that he’s still primarily a hero of the silver screen. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, producers on the James Bond franchise, said in a statement in May.

We’ll keep you updated on when you can see James’s latest misadventure at home – in the meantime, you can pick up his entire back catalogue on Blu-ray, or just catch up on Daniel Craig’s movies thus far.