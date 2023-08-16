Yellowstone star’s new movie is in the Netflix top ten

One of the stars of Yellowstone has been enjoying success away from the ranch. Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes stars in Happiness For Beginners, a new movie that’s attracting an audience on Netflix.

It’s a classic rom-com scenario: a recent divorcee, Helen (Ellie Kemper), decides to go on a big hike through the Appalachian Trail to breathe a little. She’s unwillingly joined on her trip by Jake (Grimes), a friend of her brothers who always figured her now ex-husband wasn’t the best.

Cue an awkward, but ultimately fulfilling jaunt through American forestry, written and directed by Vicky Wright. Subscribers seem to think this might be one of the best Netflix movies available, because Happiness For Beginners is currently eighth in the Netflix top ten, and it’s been in the charts for three weeks.

You might recognize the name Ellie Kemper, because she’s been in some of the best comedy series ever. Firstly, the US The Office, where she portrayed Erin Hannon in later seasons, then she had a starring role in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, one of the best TV series of all time.

Of course, Grimes is in the Yellowstone cast as Kayce Dutton. Happiness For Beginners arrives at a tumultuous time for the drama series, where the future remains uncertain. Kevin Costner, who leads the show, will be leaving after the Yellowstone season 5 part 2 release date. Matthew McConaughey is lined up to take over in a sequel, but that still leaves the rest of the Dutton family.

