Jeremy Renner in “critical but stable” condition after accident

Jeremey Renner is reportedly in a critical but stable condition after an accident while ploughing snow. According to Deadline, the Marvel movie star was airlifted from his home in Reno, Nevada, to a nearby hospital where he’s being treated for his injuries.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” a representative for Renner told The Hollywood Reporter. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

Details on the accident are slim at this time. However, THR reports that Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and that Renner was the only one hurt.

The US is currently experiencing severe winter storms, and the BBC reports that tens of people have been killed by the blizzards.

Renner is an Oscar-nominated actor who earned his first nomination appearing in Kathryn Bigelow’s war movie The Hurt Locker. Still, he’s probably best known these days for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently got his own spin-off Marvel series, Hawkeye.

The star also leads the Paramount Plus TV series Mayor of Kingstown, which will return for its second season on January 15.