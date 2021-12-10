Thor: Love and Thunder gets Spider-Man, Batman, and Jurassic World composer

Filming on Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped some time ago, and now we know the composer for the MCU movie. Michael Giacchino, who’s provided music for several Marvel action movies, as well as Jurassic World and Star Trek, is scoring the Asgardian sci-fi flick.

Giacchino himself made the announcement on Twitter, writing “Me grabbing my next assignment” with hashtags for the new Thor film, and a gif of the God of Thunder grabbing Mjolnir. A reliable name in Hollywood for the last two decades, Giacchino has brought his talents to many Disney movies and other blockbusters. You’ve got Matt Reeves’ Planet of the Apes thriller movie trilogy, drama movies like 50/50 and Let Him Go, and science fiction movies such as Jupiter Ascending.

He’s got a lot of credits, is what we’re saying, and some of them are within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor 4 follows on the heels of Doctor Strange, and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not one to limit himself, he’s also lending his talents to Reeves’s The Batman, making him a one-man DCEU and Marvel, just like James Gunn.

We’ll have to wait to hear a sample of Giacchino’s work on this one, but hopefully not long. Love and Thunder is due in cinemas next summer, and that Marvel Phase 4 PR machine is sure to kick off in early 2022.

Thor 4 is directed by Taika Waititi, from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Christian Bale, Karen Gillan, Tessa Thompson, and more form the huge ensemble cast.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theatres July 8, 2022 – check out the best alien movies for more cosmic wonders.