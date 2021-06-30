Spider-Man: No Way Home release date, trailer and everything else we know

Spider-Man: No Way Home is nearly here, and speculation is rampant online as to what the film might be about. How will Peter Parker cope with his secret identity being revealed to the world? Is Mysterio really dead? Are Aunt May and Happy Hogan still dating? Hopefully, all of this will be revealed and more.

As things stand, official information is relatively thin on the ground, but don’t worry, we’ve scoured the web (no pun intended) to find every possible thread of information we can about Spidey’s third solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From theories about trips into the multiverse, to actors getting a little too candid during interviews, there’s no stone we’ve left unturned during our spider hunt.

So if you’re looking for information on Spider-Man: Far From Home, there’s no need to head on over to the Daily Bugle because we’ve got the photos of Spider-Man that J.Jonah Jameson was looking for. So grab your web-shooters, put on your clean mask, and get ready, we’re going in.

When will Spider-Man: No Way Home be released?

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021. It was previously set for release in July 2021. Still, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Wallcrawler’s third outing delayed until November 5 and then it was further delayed to its current December release date.

Who’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Tom Holland is returning as the wisecracking Wallcrawler Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker. Joining Tom is his man in the chair Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya), Pete’s sardonic girlfriend. It wouldn’t be a Spider-Man movie without Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), who’ll continue to be Pete’s cool maternal figure.

This is where things get interesting, though. In each of the MCU Spider-Man films, he’s had an older superhero ‘mentor’. In Homecoming, it was Iron Man, in Far From Home it was Mysterio (and Nick Fury, sort of), and in No Way Home, it’s going to be the Bleeker Street magician himself, Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

But who’ll Spidey be battling? Well, two old faces are returning for No Way Home. Both Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are back as Electro and Doctor Octopus.

What!? How does that work? Well, to be honest, we don’t know, but people think they might be playing multiverse versions of the characters we saw in Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 2. If the villains are returning, though, that’s got people wondering, are the heroes?

Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

ok here’s some actual photos of the movie (yes, i know you saw them already) pic.twitter.com/lrQmM2aauc — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 26, 2021

The honest answer is, we don’t know. There’s been plenty of rumours and speculation online that both the previous Spider-Men are going to appear, but this has been denied by Marvel, Sony and even Andrew Garfield.

When asked about “ruining his surprise return” by the Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz, Garfield said: “There isn’t anything to ruin, bro!” He went on to explain that no one’s called him about the film, joking that he’s pretty confident he’d have gotten a phone call by now if he was in the film. Tom Holland also denied that his predecessors are returning; he told Esquire: “No, no, they will not be appearing in this film.”

Of course, the notion of a live-action Spider-Verse is just too delicious of an idea for fans to drop even when people deny it. While we don’t want to get into too much speculation, the return of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus does lend credence to the idea that some multiverse shenanigans are going on.

Doctor Strange’s appearance also lends weight to the argument we’ll be exploring different realities and dimensions. That said though Marvel fans have been burnt before, remember WandaVision and the clever casting of Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner, aka a fake Pietro Maximoff? Maybe it’s all part of a clever misdirect.

What happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two… // Repost from @TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/qzrpWFZahC — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 6, 2020

Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn’t have an official plot synopsis, so we can’t say for sure what it’ll be about. That said, we can make a few educated guesses. It’s likely the film will deal with the fallout of Peter’s secret identity being revealed at the end of Far From Home. We also know that Pete will be teaming up with Doctor Strange at some point during the film, but we can’t say with any real certainty why they’re teaming up.

Entering the realm of speculation, it’s possible that the casting of Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina as Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively, may mean we’re dealing with some sort of interdimensional travel. The presence of Doctor Strange makes this possible, but this is a comic book movie, and we don’t need to limit ourselves purely to the world of multiverses.

Foxx and Molina could both just be the MCU’s versions of Electro and Doc Ock, or maybe there villains from the future, or just stunt casting for Mysterio’s illusions. There are literally dozens of potential explanations for why ‘old villains’ are returning.

Where is the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer?

as requested https://t.co/SzoUrlpnh4 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) May 19, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn’t have an official trailer so far, and unlike all the other phase 4 films, there was no footage included in the “Marvel Celebrates the Movies” sizzle reel. The closest we’ve gotten is a leaked logo treatment that maybe teased Spider-Verse.

We like to think that’s because they’re trying to keep some of the reveals a surprise but the reality is it’s probably got more to do with Spidey technically been half-owned by Marvel Studios and half-owned by Sony.

Still, as we’re about six months off Spider-Man swinging back into theatres, we imagine the first trailer will be dropping soon enough. Maybe even just in time for another spider-themed superhero’s upcoming solo movie?